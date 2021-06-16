Influenza Diagnostics Market Growth, Opportunities, Size, Top Manufacturers – Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type (Molecular (RT-PCR,LAMP, NASBA), Traditional (Viral Culture, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Rapid Influenza Detection Tests, Serological Assays)), End user (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2025

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3139887

“The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are expected to drive the overall growth of the influenza diagnostic market.”

The influenza diagnostic market is expected to grow from USD 695 million in 2020 to USD 1,012 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are expected to drive the overall growth of the influenza diagnostic market.

Influenza Diagnostics Market is an outstanding market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries, and many countries worldwide. When it is about guessing general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, likely restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume, and future trends, the finest market research report such as this Influenza Diagnostics Market report comes into the picture. The competitive analysis carried out in this industry analysis report includes strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

The influenza diagnostic market comprises major players such as Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the influenza diagnostic market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

“The traditional diagnostic segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.”

On the basis of test type, the market is broadly segmented into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been increased among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.

“The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019.”

Based on end user, the influenza diagnostic market has been categorized into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end user. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019. The large number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in hospitals due to the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals is a major factor driving market growth.

“The Asia Pacific region to register the highest growth in the global MIS instruments market during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced product, this is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the MIS instruments market.

By Respondent Type : Supply Side (70%) and Demand Side (30%)

: Supply Side (70%) and Demand Side (30%) By Designation: Managers (55%), CXOs (20%), and Executives (25%)

Managers (55%), CXOs (20%), and Executives (25%) By Region: North America (50%), Europe (20%), APAC (20%), and RoW (10%)

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the influenza diagnostic market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on test type, end user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall influenza diagnostic market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights so as to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3139887

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.3 Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.3 Market Growth Rate Projections

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 North America: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, By Test Type & Country (2019)

4.3 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, By End User (2019)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Influenza

5.2.1.2 Growth In Influenza Research

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand For Rapid Disease Diagnosis

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Variability In Test Sensitivity And Specificity

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.2.3 Rising Healthcare Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements In Genomic And Proteomic Technologies

5.2.3.2 Significant Growth Prospects In Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Skilled Professionals

5.3 The Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On The Growth Of Influenza Diagnostics Market

5.3.1 Similarities In Influenza And Covid-19 Symptoms

5.3.2 Who Recommendations For The Co-Testing Of Covid-19 And Other Respiratory Pathogens, Including Influenza And Rsv

5.3.3 Increased Adoption Of The Influenza Vaccine (Flu Shot) In The Healthcare System

5.3.4 Increasing Focus Of Diagnostic Manufacturers On The Development Of New Covid-19 Tests

6 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Traditional Diagnostic Tests

6.2.1 Ridt

6.2.1.1 Ridt Tests Are Widely Used Owing To Their Ease Of Use And Rapid Interpretability Of Results

6.2.2 Viral Culture

6.2.2.1 Wide Use Of Viral Culture As A Confirmatory Test To Ensure The Results Of Ridt To Drive Market Growth

6.2.3 Dfa

6.2.3.1 Adoption Of Dfa Tests Is Increasing Due To Their Higher Sensitivity As Compared To Ridt

6.2.4 Serological Assays

6.2.4.1 Development Of Lab-On-Chip-Based Multiplex Assays To Support Market Growth

6.3 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

6.3.1 Rt-Pcr

6.3.1.1 Ability Of Rt-Pcr To Distinguish Between Influenza A And B Viruses Driving Its Adoption In Clinical Settings

6.3.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

6.3.2.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification-Based Assays

6.3.2.1.1 Tma Accounts For The Largest Share Of The Inaat Market

6.3.2.2 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays

6.3.2.2.1 Rapidity, Stability, And Sensitivity Have Driven The Use Of Lamp

6.3.2.3 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Tests

6.3.2.3.1 Nasba Is Highly Preferred In Hospital And Clinical Settings As It Reduces The Need For Additional Reverse Transcription Steps

6.3.2.4 Other Inaat Tests

6.3.3 Other Molecular Tests

7 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Hospitals Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market In 2019

7.3 Clinical Laboratories

7.3.1 Advantages Offered By Clinical Laboratories In Terms Of Service Costs And Turnaround Time To Support Market Growth

7.4 Other End Users

8 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Us

8.2.1.1 The Us Dominated The North American Market In 2019

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Government Initiatives And Technological Advancements In Diagnostic Techniques To Support Market Growth

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 France

8.3.1.1 Supportive Government Policies Drive Market Growth In France

8.3.2 Uk

8.3.2.1 Frequent Influenza Outbreaks In The Uk To Boost The Growth Of The Influenza Diagnostics Market

8.3.3 Roe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure And Rising Awareness Indicate Favorable Prospects For Market Growth

8.5 Rest Of The World

9 Competitive Landscape

Read More…………….

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3139887