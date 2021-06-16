Categories
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Opportunities, Size, Top Manufacturers – TECSYS (US), Global Healthcare Exchange (US), Cardinal Health (US), Determine (US), Epicor (US)

The global healthcare supply chain management market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the adoption of GS1 system of standard in the healthcare industry globally, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, reduction in operational costs by improving the efficacy and increase in overall profitability. However, the high cost of implementation of supply chain management software is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by Component (Software, Inventory, Order, Warehouse, Purchase, Implant, Transport, Strategic Sourcing, Consignment, Hardware, Barcode, Scanner, RFID), Delivery (On Premise,Cloud), End-User – Global Forecast to 2025

