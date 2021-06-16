Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Growth, Opportunities, Size, Top Manufacturers – GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US)

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market by Product (Data Integration, Nurse Call Systems, Rounding Solutions, Patient Flow Management, Enterprise Reporting) End Users (Hospitals, Long-term Care, Ambulatory Care Centers) Covid-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025 The global clinical workflow solutions market is projected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2025 from USD 9.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global clinical workflow solutions market are

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US),

Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland),

GE Healthcare (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US),

Cerner Corporation (US),

Epic Systems Corporation (US),

Infor, Inc. (US),

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US),

Spok, Inc. (US),

Vocera Communications, Inc. (US),

Capsule Technologies, Inc. (US),

AMETEK, Inc. (US),

NextGen Healthcare (US),

Azure Healthcare Limited (Australia),

Getinge Group (Sweden),

Change Healthcare (US),

athenahealth (US),

Sonitor Technologies, Inc. (Norway),

and Connexall (Canada).

This market report involves the drivers and restraints for the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market that are derived from SWOT analysis and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding of the market dynamics. This report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, and geographic regions of the market.

Growth in this market is driven by the implementation of government initiatives supporting the adoption of HCIT solutions, advantages of clinical work flow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety, increasing patient volume due to the COVID-19pandemic, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, and the rising need to curtail healthcare costs. However, factors such as the requirement of high investments in IT infrastructure and interoperability issues are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period..

“The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of products, the clinical workflow solutions market is segmented into work flow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, real-time communication solutions, data integration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions. The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing pressure to curb healthcare costs and, increasing venture capital investments.

“Need to manage regulatory compliance and favorable government initiatives are driving market growth for EMR integration solutions.”

On the basis of products, the data integration solutions segment is further sub segmented into EMR integration solutions and Medical image integration solutions. The EMR integration solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the data integration market during the forecast period. The increasing volume of medical records, which requires proper management and storage, the need for a secure electronic patient record compliant and the demand for a streamlined clinical and administrative processes with content-centric automation are accelerating the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

“Latin America region is likely to be a revenue pocket for players operating in the clinical workflow solutions market”

Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical workflow solutions market in 2018, Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in emerging LATAM countries, rising medical tourism, and growing demand for quality healthcare are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–34%, Tier 2–38%, and Tier 3–28%

By Designation: C-level–26%, Director Level–35%, and Others–39%

By Region: North America–17%, Europe–39%, Asia Pacific–28%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East & Africa – 8%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various clinical workflow solutions and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global clinical workflow solutions market and different segments such as products, end user,and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product& service offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help the magner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global clinical workflow solutions market

Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities,and product or service launches in the global clinical workflow solutions market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end user,and region

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global clinical workflow solutions market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis,and products& services of leading players in the global clinical workflow solutions market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Geographical Snapshot Of The Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Overview

Figure 11 Need To Curtail Healthcare Costs Is Driving Market Growth

4.2 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 12 China Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period 48

4.3 Regional Mix: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market (2020–2025)

Figure 13 Latin America To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period (2020–2025)

4.4 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Developing Markets To Register Higher Growth During The Study Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages Of Clinical Workflow Solutions In Enhancing Patient Care And Safety

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives For Hcit Adoption

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption Of Ehrs And Other Hcit Solutions

Figure 16 Us: Ehr Adoption Rate Among Healthcare Providers (2012–2017)

5.2.1.4 Increasing Patient Volume Due To The Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Covid-19

5.2.1.5 Rising Need To Curtail Healthcare Costs

Figure 17 Healthcare Spending (2019) Vs. Annual Increase In Expenditure On Health (2013–2018)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement Of High Initial Investments In It Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio Leading To Increased Dependency On Healthcare It Solutions

5.2.3.3 Growing Telehealth And Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related To Data Security

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Trained Healthcare It Professionals

5.2.4.3 Reluctance To Use Clinical Workflow Solutions Over Conventional Practices

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Electronic Equipment And Components

6.1.2 Connectivity Technologies

6.1.3 Hardware And Software

6.1.4 System Integration And Services

6.1.5 Application/Use Cases

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of Integrated Systems To Reduce Healthcare Costs And Improve Care Quality

6.2.2 Increasing Preference For Cloud-Based Solutions

6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence And Predictive Analytics

6.2.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Figure 19 Impact Of Covid-19 (2020–2025)

6.3 Hcit Expenditure Analysis

6.3.1 North America

Table 1 North America: Healthcare Expenditure, By Country

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Hcit Adoption Trends In The Us

Figure 20 Us: Office-Based Physician Ehr Adoption (2004–2017)

Figure 21 Us: Hospital Ehr Adoption (2007–2018)

7 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 2 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Data Integration Solutions

Table 3 Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Data Integration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Emr Integration Solutions

7.2.1.1 Adoption Of Solutions Has Grown Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic

Table 5 Emr Integration Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 6 Emr Integration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Medical Image Integration Solutions

7.2.2.1 Use Of Medical Image Integration Solutions Is Expected To Provide Evidence-Based Patient Care And Reduce Overall Costs

Table 7 Medical Image Integration Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 8 Medical Image Integration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Real-Time Communication Solutions

Table 9 Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Nurse Call Alert Systems

7.3.1.1 Nurse Call Alert-As-A-Service Model Eliminates The Capital Expenditure Associated With Integrating These Solutions

Table 11 Nurse Call Alert Systems Offered By Major Players

Table 12 Nurse Call Alert Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Unified Communication Solutions

7.3.2.1 Upload Of Highly Sensitive Patient Information To The Cloud Is Posing Challenges To The Adoption Of Ucaas

Table 13 Unified Communication Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 14 Unified Communication Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Workflow Automation Solutions

Table 15 Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Patient Flow Management Solutions

7.4.1.1 Use Of Hybrid Rtls Technology Is Expected To Aid In Better Patient Flow Management

Table 17 Patient Flow Management Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 18 Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions

7.4.2.1 Use Of Predictive Analytics In Nurse & Staff Scheduling Is Growing At A Rapid Rate

Table 19 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 20 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Care Collaboration Solutions

Table 21 Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5.1 Medication Administration Solutions

7.5.1.1 Up To Two-Thirds Of All Prescription Medications Recorded Have One Or More Errors

Table 23 Medication Administration Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 24 Medication Administration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5.2 Perinatal Care Management Solutions

7.5.2.1 Favorable Support For Perinatal Care Management Will Drive Market Growth

Table 25 Perinatal Care Management Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 26 Perinatal Care Management Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5.3 Rounding Solutions

7.5.3.1 The Emergence Of Remote Rounding Tools For Covid-19 Patients Is Creating Opportunities For Players

Table 27 Rounding Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 28 Rounding Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5.4 Other Care Collaboration Solutions

Table 29 Specimen Collection Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 30 Blood Product Administration Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 31 Other Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

7.6.1 Care Teams Can Utilize Information From These Tools In Resource Allocation And Planning During Covid-19

Table 32 Enterprise Reporting And Analytics Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 33 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User

9 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights Of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

