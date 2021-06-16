Ambulatory EHR Market Opportunities, Size, Top Manufacturers – CPSI (US), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Modernizing Medicine, Inc. (US)

The ambulatory EHR market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 5.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Application (Practice Management, e-Prescribing, PHM, Health Analytics, Patient & Referral Management), Practice Size (Large, Small-to-Medium, Solo), End-User – Global Forecast to 2025

New possibilities are offered via Ambulatory EHR Market analysis report to explore which are made feasible by superior research methodologies, research tools, and rich experiences. This report gives a better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. Businesses can effectively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market included in this Ambulatory EHR Market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI). It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=985410

The prominent players operating in the global ambulatory EHR market are:

Epic Systems Corporation (US),

Cerner Corporation (US),

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US),

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US),

CPSI (US),

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (US),

eClinicalWorks (US),

athenahealth, Inc. (US),

Modernizing Medicine, Inc. (US),

Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC, US),

Amazing Charts, LLC (US),

Greenway Health (US),

eMDs, Inc. (US),

NetSmart Technologies (US),

and CureMD (US).

In this international Ambulatory EHR Market report, several aspects of the market research and analysis for the industry have been underlined. The report also endows information, statistics, facts, and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. As market research reports are gaining immense importance in this swiftly transforming marketplace, Ambulatory EHR Market report has been created in a way that is anticipated.

Growth in the global ambulatory EHR market can primarily be attributed to various factors such as government support for the adoption of EHR solutions, increasing number of outpatient care centers, growing patient volume due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, and the need to curtail healthcare costs. On the other hand, market growth is limited to a certain extent due to factors such as reluctance to adopt EHR solutions in developing countries, heavy infrastructure investments, and the high cost of deployment.

“The practice management segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.”

On the basis of application, the global ambulatory EHR market has been segmented into practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. The practice management segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2019. The significant share of this application segment can primarily be attributed to the wide range of advantages associated with practice management solutions, including increased efficiency of day-to-day operations, enhanced value of services provided to patients, and improved adherence to compliance requirements.

“The large practices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

On the basis of practice size, the global ambulatory EHR market has been segmented into large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices. The large practices segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2019, owing to factors such as the availability of capital investments, the ability to handle productivity challenges that are created by new EHR adoption, and the ability to choose among vendors. However, small-to-medium-sized practices are projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025, owing to factors such as extensive funding provided by the Regional Exchange Centers (REC) to support small-to-medium-sized practices in the adoption of EHR.

“Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The APAC ambulatory EHR market, particularly in China, Japan, and India is expected to witness high growth in the next five years. Growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure; the digital healthcare scenario in India; Japan’s favorable outlook for HCIT; the One Singaporean, One Health Record initiative in Singapore; and the implementation of e-Health in Australia.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

By Designation – C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%, and Others: 26%

By Region – North America: 38%, Europe: 32%, Asia Pacific: 23%, Latin America: 5%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%

Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market for various ambulatory EHR and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the global ambulatory EHR market as well as its segments (by delivery mode, application, practice size, end-user, and region). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ambulatory EHR market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global ambulatory EHR market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global ambulatory EHR market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of product offered, market shares, growth strategies, and revenue analysis of leading players in the global ambulatory EHR market

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=985410

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

Table 1 Exchange Rates Utilized For Conversion To Usd

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration

Figure 6 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 7 Ambulatory Ehr Market: Cagr Projections From The Supply Side

Figure 8 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Market Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By Delivery Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 11 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 12 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By Practice Size, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 13 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 14 Geographical Snapshot Of The Ambulatory Ehr Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ambulatory Ehr Market Overview

Figure 15 Government Support For The Adoption Of Hcit Solutions To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By Delivery Mode And End User (2019)

Figure 16 Cloud-Based Solutions And Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market In 2019

4.3 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By Region (2018–2025)

Figure 17 North America Will Continue To Dominate The Ambulatory Ehr Market In 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 18 Ambulatory Ehr Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

Table 2 Drivers: Impact Analysis

5.2.1.1 Government Support For The Adoption Of Ehr Solutions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number Of Outpatient Care Centers

5.2.1.3 Growing Patient Volume Due To The Global Outbreak Of Covid-19

5.2.1.4 Need To Curtail Healthcare Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

Table 3 Restraints: Impact Analysis

5.2.2.1 Heavy Infrastructure Investments And High Cost Of Deployment

5.2.2.2 Reluctance To Adopt Ambulatory Ehr Solutions In Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

Table 4 Opportunities: Impact Analysis

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Cloud-Based Ambulatory Ehr Solutions

5.2.3.2 Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

5.2.4 Challenges

Table 5 Challenges: Impact Analysis

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues

5.2.4.2 Data Security Concerns

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Ambulatory Ehr Market

Figure 19 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Ambulatory Ehr Market

6.2.1 Strategies Adopted By Ehr Vendors During Covid-19

6.3 Increased Adoption Of Ehr

Table 6 Stages Of Ehr Adoption

Figure 20 Us: Increasing Use Of Ehr In Mobile Technology (2017)

6.4 Increased Preference For Cloud-Based Ehr

Figure 21 Percentage Of Healthcare Professionals In Ambulatory Care Centers That Use Public Clouds To Store Healthcare Data, 2018

6.5 Shift From Inpatient Surgical Procedures To Outpatient Surgical Procedures

6.6 Technological Advancements In Ehr Solutions

Table 7 Comparison Of Various Types Of Ehr Software Provided By Some Key Players

7 Ambulatory EHR Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

Table 8 Comparison Between Cloud-Based And On-Premise Ehr Solutions

Table 9 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Cloud-Based Solutions

7.2.1 Low Cost Of Installation & Maintenance And Unlimited Storage Capacity To Drive The Demand For Cloud Solutions

Table 10 Cloud-Based Ambulatory Ehr Solutions Offered By Key Market Players

Table 11 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Cloud-Based Solutions, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 On-Premise Solutions

7.3.1 Longer Implementation Process And Payments Associated With Hardware To Limit Market Growth To A Certain Extent

Table 12 On-Premise Ambulatory Ehr Solutions Offered By Key Market Players

Table 13 Ambulatory Ehr Market For On-Premise Solutions, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Ambulatory EHR Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

Table 14 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Practice Management

8.2.1 Advantages Such As Increased Efficiency Of Day-To-Day Operations To Drive Growth In This Market Segment

Table 15 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Practice Management Applications Offered By Key Market Players

Table 16 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Practice Management Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Patient Management

8.3.1 Ehr Solutions For Patient Management Reduce Administrative Expenses And Ensure Efficiency In Patient Care

Table 17 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Patient Management Applications Offered By Key Market Players

Table 18 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Patient Management Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 E-Prescribing

8.4.1 Use Of E-Prescribing Solutions Has Increased Due To Its Benefits—Medication Safety And Cost Savings

Table 19 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For E-Prescribing Applications Offered By Key Market Players

Table 20 Ambulatory Ehr Market For E-Prescribing Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Referral Management

8.5.1 Ehr Solutions For Referral Management Applications Improve And Streamline Communication Among Health Providers

Table 21 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Referral Management Applications Offered By Key Market Players

Table 22 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Referral Management Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.6 Population Health Management

8.6.1 Ehrs Used For Population Health Management Incorporate Services Such As Patient Identification And Automation Of Communication

Table 23 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Population Health Management Applications Offered By Key Market Players

Table 24 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Population Health Management Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.7 Decision Support

8.7.1 Decision Support Is A Vital Part Of Ambulatory Ehr, As It Helps To Improve The Quality Of Care & Efficiency

Table 25 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Decision Support Applications Offered By Key Market Players

Table 26 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Decision Support Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.8 Health Analytics

8.8.1 Health Analytics Utilizes Data Collated By An Ambulatory Ehr To Draw Insights Regarding The Clinical Conditions Of Patients

Table 27 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Health Analytics Applications Offered By Key Market Players

Table 28 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Health Analytics Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Ambulatory EHR Market, By Practice Size

9.1 Introduction

Table 29 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By Practice Size, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Large Practices

9.2.1 Large Practices Require Efficient Administration And Coordination—A Key Factor Driving Market Growth Since Ehrs Help With These Tasks

Table 30 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Large Practices Offered By Key Market Players

Table 31 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Large Practices, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices

9.3.1 Ambulatory Ehrs Used In Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices Offer Flexible Functionality For Practice Workflows

Table 32 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices Offered By Key Market Players

Table 33 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Solo Practices

9.4.1 Use Of Ehrs In Solo Practices Has Increased Over The Years, Mainly Due To The Availability Of Cloud-Based Ehr Platforms

Table 34 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Solo Practices Offered By Key Market Players

Table 35 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Solo Practices, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Ambulatory EHR Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

Table 36 Ambulatory Ehr Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers

10.2.1 Benefits Of Ehr Solutions, Such As Operational Savings, Have Driven Their Adoption Among These End Users

Table 37 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers Offered By Key Market Players

Table 38 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Independent Centers

10.3.1 High Cost Of Software And Lack Of Health It Literacy Among Physicians Are The Restraining Factors For This Market

Table 39 Ambulatory Ehr Solutions For Independent Centers Offered By Key Market Players

Table 40 Ambulatory Ehr Market For Independent Centers, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Ambulatory EHR Market, By Region

Read More…………..

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=985410

Contact Us:

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1 888 391 5441

[email protected]

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.