Contrast Media Injectors Market Growth, Opportunities, Size, Top Manufacturers – Bayer Ag (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.P.A( Italy), Guerbet Group(France), Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

The global contrast media injectors market size is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2020 and 2025. Contrast Media Injectors Market By Product (Injector Systems (CT Injector, MRI Injector), Consumables (Syringes), Accessories), Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology), & End Users (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2025

Major players in this market include are:

Bayer Ag (Germany),

Bracco Imaging S.P.A( Italy),

Guerbet Group(France),

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

NemotoKyorindoCo., Ltd. (Japan),

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinomdt)(China),

APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.(Hongkong),

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd. (China),

Shenzen Seacrown Electro mechanical Co.Ltd.(China),

and Medtron AG(Germany).

The large-scale Contrast Media Injectors Market report helps define commerce strategies for businesses of small, medium as well as large sizes. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow business in several ways. The forecast, analysis, evaluations, and estimations carried out in this business report are all based upon well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. Businesses can trust confidently these authentic tools which are used in market analysis. The Contrast Media Injectors Market analysis report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market-related factors that play a key role in better decision making.

Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and CVD; a large number of approvals for contrast agents; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by government organizations are driving the growth of the contrast media injectors market. However, the high cost of contrast media injectors and consumables & accessories is restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

“The consumables: The fastest growing segment of the contrast media injector market, by product”

Based on the product, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The injector systems market is segmented further into CT injectors, MRI injectors, Angiography injectors. The consumables segment is segmented further into syringes, tubes, and other consumables. The consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the growing requirement of consumables to maintain safety and hygienic conditions during diagnostic procedures. These consumables need to be re-purchased for every new procedure as opposed to instruments.

“The interventional cardiology: : The fastest growing segment of the contrast media injector market, by application.”

Based on application, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into radiology, interventional radiology, and interventional cardiology. In 2019, the interventional cardiology segment had the highest growth rate of the contrast media injectors market. The rising number of the high prevalence of CVD is driving the growth of this application segment.

”The hospital: The largest segment of the contrast media injector market, by end user”

Based on end-user, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers. The hospital segment commanded the highest growth rate of the global contrast media injectors market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals and growing inclination of hospitals towards the automation and digitization of radiology patient workflow. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures (including diagnostic imaging systems) in hospitals to improve the quality of patient care, and rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals will also drive market growth.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest growing region .”

Geographically, the contrast media injector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to factors such as the rising R&D investments and favorable demographic scenario in China, rising aging population and cancer incidence in Japan.Growing investment in the Indian radiology market and increasing focus of market players & increasing government support to strengthen healthcare service delivery in other countries are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs.

The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 40%, and the RoW: 15%

Research Coverage

This report studies the Contrast Media Injector market based on product, application,end-user,and region. The report also studies the different factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the Contrast Media Injector market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

