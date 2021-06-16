Latest Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2021-2027 | General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce, SGL Carbon, Axiom Materials Inc

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=319907

The ceramic matrix composites market size is estimated to be USD 8.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2021 and 2031. This report spread across 222 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 229 Tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market:

General Electric Company (US)

Rolls-Royce (UK)

SGL Carbon (Germany)

Axiom Materials Inc. (US)

United Technologies (US)

3M Company (US)

COI Ceramics (US)

Lancer Systems (US)

CoorsTek (US)

Applied Thin Films (US)

Ultramet (US)

CFC Carbon Co., Ltd. (China)

In terms of volume, the oxide/oxide ceramic matrix composites segment accounted for the largest share of 44% of the overall ceramic matrix composites market in 2020. This is due to the high demand for oxide/oxide ceramic matrix composites in aerospace, industrial, and automotive applications. Oxide/oxide ceramic matrix composites are considered as a material of choice for the aerospace, industrial, and automotive industries due to their low weight, high friction, and temperature resistance properties.

Aerospace & defense is the largest end-use industry of ceramic matrix composites. Ceramic matrix composites are used in the aerospace & defense industry owing to their properties, such as high damage tolerance, fracture toughness, and high temperature, wear & corrosion resistance. These properties allow ceramic matrix composites to withstand severe thermomechanical loading conditions. Ceramic matrix composites are used in various aerospace applications such as braking systems, structural nozzles, thermal barriers, and engine components.

North America dominated the global ceramic matrix composites market. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of ceramic matrix composites and their products. The US accounted for a major share of the global ceramic matrix composites market and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) – 20%, South America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%

Competitive Landscape of Ceramic Matrix Composites Market:

Research Coverage:

This report covers the global ceramic matrix composites market and forecasts the market size until 2031. It includes the following market segmentation-By Fiber Type (Continuous, Woven and Others), Matrix Type (oxide/oxide, SiC/SiC, C/C, and C/SiC), End-Use Industries (aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, industrial and others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) – Global Forecast to 2031. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report.