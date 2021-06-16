June 2021 Report on Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Summary

Market Overview

The global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 29890 million by 2025, from USD 26490 million in 2019.

The Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market has been segmented into Fiber Grade, Industrial Grade, Antifreeze Grade, etc.

By Application, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) has been segmented into Polyester Fibre, Polyester Resins, Antifreeze and Coolants, Chemical Intermediates, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Analysis

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) are: SABIC, SPDC, Shell, Sinopec, DowDuPont, Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), Reliance Industries, Lotte Chemical, EQUATE, CNPC, NIOC, IndianOil, OUCC, Sibur, Farsa Chimie, BASF, INEOS, Indorama Ventures, PTT Global Chemical, LyondellBasell, PJSC Kazanorgsintez, Maruzen Petrochemical, Huntsman, Nippon Shokubai, SHAZAND Company, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Fiber Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.2.4 Antifreeze Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Polyester Fibre

1.3.3 Polyester Resins

1.3.4 Antifreeze and Coolants

1.3.5 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

1.4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SABIC

2.1.1 SABIC Details

2.1.2 SABIC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 SABIC SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 SABIC Product and Services

2.1.5 SABIC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SPDC

2.2.1 SPDC Details

2.2.2 SPDC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 SPDC SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SPDC Product and Services

2.2.5 SPDC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Shell

2.3.1 Shell Details

2.3.2 Shell Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Shell SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Shell Product and Services

2.3.5 Shell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Sinopec

2.4.1 Sinopec Details

2.4.2 Sinopec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Sinopec SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Sinopec Product and Services

2.4.5 Sinopec Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 DowDuPont

2.5.1 DowDuPont Details

2.5.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

…continued

