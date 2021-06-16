Industrial Robotics Market Growth to be Impelled by Rapid Industrialization and High Labor Cost Worldwide by a Notable CAGR throughout 2021 – 2030

Research Nester published a report titled “Industrial Robotics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global industrial robotics market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global industrial robotics market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030. Currently, several organizations are shifting towards industrial robotic solutions from manual labor owing to improved efficiency and reduced labor cost. Although initially, the purchasing amount of robot is high, once purchased, it offers high efficacy along with increased profit and productivity. These are expected to operate as key opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The market is segmented by type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into SCARA, articulated, parallel, cylindrical, Cartesian and others, out of which, the articulated robot segment is anticipated to hold the largest share owing to the high usage of these robots in applications such as material handling, assembling and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end user, the automotive segment is projected to gather the largest share on the back of increasing number of electric vehicles and growing use of AI in automobiles.

Based on the geographical analysis, the industrial robotics market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the leading share on the back of increasing population as well as disposable income in the region. Moreover, low cost of production and increasing international investment is predicted to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Rapid Growth of Industrialization to Drive Market Growth

Hike in industrial development around the world is giving rise to a new era of robotics. As robots do not face any sort of injuries or fatalities in the workplace, a healthy and safe work environment is created. Furthermore, accuracy and precision are the top advantages when working with industrial robotics systems in a working facility. This is anticipated to lead to the growth of the market in the near future.

However, concerns regarding the high cost involved with the deployment as small and medium enterprises are engaged in low volume production and hence, return on investment is expected to be a major challenge for the market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of industrial robotics market which includes company profiling of Fanuc Corporation, ABB, Ltd, Switzerland, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kuka AG, Trapo AG, Toolmotion GmbH, Nimak Gmbh, Staubli International AG, Sierra Tango Robotics, Rethink Robotics, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the industrial robotics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

