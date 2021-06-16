Flexible Space Market to Attain a Revenue of USD 41,069 Million in 2028; Market to Grow on Account of the Growing E-Commerce Industry Throughout 2020-2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Flexible Space Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2019-28” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed discussion on the latest trends and future opportunities that are associated with the growth of the market.

Owing to the covid-19 pandemic, the sales driven by the e-commerce industry, grew at a significant pace. In the year 2020, the share of online retail sales out of the total retail sales grew by around 20% globally. On the other hand, e-commerce sales recorded growth by 4% approximately and reached around USD 27 Trillion between the period 2018 and 2019. Backed by the rising sales in the e-commerce industry, the players are increasingly expanding their business locations to increase their customer base, which in turn is driving the demand for commercial warehouse spaces. Moreover, the demand for commercial spaces is also anticipated to grow on account of the increase in the number of business organizations worldwide, and for the need of several other organizations to expand their operations beyond their local geographies. Owing to such factors, the global flexible space market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.76% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is further anticipated to grow from USD 27,860 Million in 2019 to USD 41,069 Million in 2028.

The global flexible space market is segmented by type into flexible office space and flexible warehouse space. Among these segments, the flexible office space segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and further attain a revenue of USD 38150 Million by the end of 2028. Further, the flexible office space segment can further be divided into office type, room service and end-user vertical. The office type can again be divided into service office, virtual office, managed office, co-working, remote office, and others, out of which, the virtual office segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and reach a market value of USD 4271 Million by the end of 2021.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global flexible space market is segmented into five major regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The North America flexible space market is projected to hold the largest market share of 34.10% in the year 2028, backed by the increasing cost of commercial spaces in major metropolitan areas, and therefore the need for spaces in secondary and tertiary cities. Further, the rising need amongst organizations to lower the commutation time of their employees, is also anticipated to raise the demand for commercial spaces in the region, which in turn would drive the market growth. The North America flexible space market is further anticipated to gain a revenue of USD 14005 Million by the end of 2028.

However, growing trends of work from home and the shift in preference of the organizations to promote remote working to lower their operational costs, are some of the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global flexible space market for flexible office space which includes company profiling of WeWork Companies LLC, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., IWG plc, Colliers International Property Consultants, Inc., Deskpass Corporation, LiquidSpace, Inc., Davinci Virtual, LLC, JustCo Management Pte. Ltd., Techspace, and others. The report also includes details of the prominent industry leaders in the market for flexible warehouse, which include Cubework, STORD, Inc., Ware2Go Inc., Flowspace, Inc., Stowga (Warehousio Ltd.), Clutter, Inc., FLEXE, Inc., and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Flexible Space Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2019-28”, analyses the overall global flexible space industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global flexible space market in the near future.

