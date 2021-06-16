Antimicrobial Wound Dressing Market to Grow with a Robust CAGR During 2021-2029; Rising Incidences of Surgical Wounds Owing to Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Research Nester released a report titled “Antimicrobial Wound Dressing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global antimicrobial wound dressing market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global antimicrobial wound dressing market is segmented by application into acute, chronic, and surgical wounds, out of which, the surgical wounds segment had registered the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the growing demand for antimicrobial wound dressing in surgical wound applications, backed by the increasing incidences of surgical site infections (SSIs). The global antimicrobial wound dressing market is projected to grow with a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029, owing to the increasing concern amongst individuals for the threatening conditions caused by skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs), and the growing advancements in wound dressing technology.

Regionally, the global antimicrobial wound dressing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions, out of which, the North America antimicrobial wound dressing market registered the largest share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to continue with the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced wound dressing techniques by the healthcare specialists in the region, coupled with the rising number of surgical wounds linked to surgical procedures performed in the United States.

Rising Prevalence of Wounds to Drive the Demand for Antimicrobial Wound Dressings

In the year 2018, around 8.2 million people had wounds with or without infections, according to an article published in the US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, titled “Advances in Wound Care”.

Increasing number of surgeries globally is also contributing to the rising number of surgical wounds, which in turn is raising the need for the deployment of wound dressing for lowering the spread of the infection. Antimicrobial wound dressings, which are known to limit the spread of microbial infections in wound owing to the presence of antiseptic agents in it, help significantly to prevent infection in patients who are at an increased risk of wound infections. On the other hand, with the rising number of diabetes patients worldwide, and the growing concern for the increasing number of diabetic foot ulcers, antimicrobial wound dressings are preferred significantly by healthcare specialists in hospitals and clinics, which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the global antimicrobial wound dressing market during the forecast period.

However, concerns for the high costs associated with antimicrobial wound dressing, which ultimately raises the overall treatment costs of the patients, is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global antimicrobial wound dressing market which includes company profiling of Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Laboratoires URGO, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Incorporated, Organogenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO), Coloplast Group (CPH: COLO-B), Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M (NYSE: MMM), ConvaTec Group PLC (LON: CTEC), and Smith & Nephew (LON:SN). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global antimicrobial wound dressing that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

