Cosmetic Surgery Products to Witness Increase in Demand Owing to the Rising Beauty Consciousness of People Worldwide; Market to Record a CAGR of ~7% throughout 2021 – 2030

Research Nester published a report titled “Cosmetic Surgery Products Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of theglobalcosmetic surgery products market in terms of market segmentation by product type, procedure, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global cosmetic surgery products market is expected to garner a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030, owing to the increasing beauty consciousness of the people, growing adoption of invasive and non-invasive surgeries and advancements in cosmetic treatment procedures. Furthermore, rapidly ageing population worldwide is also estimated to fuel the expansion of market in the coming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type and procedures. By product type, the injectables segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period in view of rising usage of BOTOX and dermal fillers for adding more volume to the skin. Additionally, based on procedure, the non- surgical segment is expected to gather the largest revenue in the coming years ascribing to the increasing demand for these procedures.

Regionally, the global cosmetic surgery products market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to observe the highest growth in the market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the easy availability of cosmetic services at affordable price, increasing purchasing power of middle-class people, and growing disposable income in the region.

Escalating Beauty Consciousness of People Globally to Drive Market Growth

Growing consciousness of people regarding physical appearance these days is considered to be a result of the heightening need of people to boost self-esteem and confidence. The popularity of cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, chemical peel, facial lift and breast augmentation is rapidly increasing among women all around the world, which is predicted to lead to a rise in demand for cosmetic surgery products in the years to come.

However, high cost of aesthetic treatments is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the cosmetic surgery products market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cosmetic surgery products market which includes company profiling of Allergan PLC, Sinclair Pharma Plc, Cutera Inc, Mentor Corporation, Candela Corp, Lumenis Ltd., Iridex Corp, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the cosmetic surgery products market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

