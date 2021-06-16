Global Canned Beans Market to Attain a CAGR of ~4.5% During 2022-2030; Changing Lifestyle to Boost the Market Growth

Research Nester published a report titled “Canned Beans Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global canned beans market in terms of market segmentation by type, distribution channel, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global canned beans market is estimated to garner sizeable revenue by growing at CAGR of ~4.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2030. The market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarket, convenient store, online retailers, and others, out of which, the supermarket segment is anticipated to hold the notable revenue over the forecast period owing to the rising footfall in these supermarkets backed by their increasing popularity in urban settlements.

The global canned beans market is foreseen to grow on the back of increasing demand for food that is ready-to-eat, backed by the busy lifestyle, and increasing disposable income. Canned beans are pre-cooked, have longer shelf life, and are easily available. Moreover, they are a good source of protein, which is estimated to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing adoption of veganism is further estimated to boost the market growth.

Regionally, the global canned beans market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America is anticipated to garner largest share in the market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing share of population adopting veganism. More than 6% of the total population of the United States chose veganism by 2020. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to garner highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing population, along with busy lifestyle of people, which creates a large consumer base for the market.

Busy Lifestyle of People Likely to Boost the Market Growth

More than 15% of the global population is vegetarian, out of which 2.5 % identify themselves as strictly vegan. Moreover, more and more people are adopting veganism, owing to the rising environment awareness.

Veganism, or plant-based diet is being actively adopted by people around the world, and beans are the major source of protein in vegan diet. Moreover, it is low in fat, and more affordable than the non-vegetarian sources of protein. This is estimated to boost the demand for canned beans. In addition to this, longer shelf life and convenience in consumption of canned beans is estimated to boost the market growth

However, strict quality standards, and increasing cases of allergy from beans are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global canned beans market which includes company profiling of The Kraft Heinz Company, Bonduelle, Epicure US, INC., Windmill Organics Ltd, American Garden, Del Monte Foods, Inc, Conagra Brands, Inc., B&G Foods, Inc., Bush Brothers & Company, and Ontario Orchards. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global canned beans market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

