Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market to Attain a CAGR of ~5.5% over 2022-2030; Increasing Pet Population to boost the Market Growth

Research Nester published a report titled “Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global canine arthritis treatment market in terms of market segmentation by type, diagnosis, treatment, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global canine arthritis treatment market is estimated to garner a considerable revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~5.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2030. The market is segmented by diagnosis into X-ray, arthroscopy, MRI, and others, out of which, the X-ray segment is estimate to garner a notable share throughout the forecast period, as it is easier and convenient to use X-ray for dogs, compared to other methods, were anesthesia or other medications may be required.

The market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing population of pets, as now pets are considered as a part of the family. Moreover, rising prevalence of arthritis in older dogs, especially in Germane shepherd, and bull dog breeds, is expected to drive the market growth. 4 out of every 20 dogs older than 5 years of age, suffer from canine arthritis. Furthermore, growing number of animal welfare NGOs working for stray dogs, is estimated to boost the market growth.

Get Exclusive Sample Data Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2972

Regionally, the global canine arthritis treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America is estimated to garner the largest share in the market over the forecast period, owing to the large population of dogs in the United States. The U.S. has the largest population of pet dogs, with close to 70 million dogs, in 2019. Similarly, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of pets, especially dogs, in countries, such as China, Japan, India, and Philippines. China has the highest population of dogs in the region, with more than 25 million dogs.

Growing Pet Population, and High Prevalence of Arthritis in dogs to boost the Market Growth

Canine arthritis is very common, especially in older and heavier dogs. Unhealthy lifestyle of pets, and lack of physical exercise, are some of the major causes of arthritis in dogs. Like arthritis in humans, there is no known cure for canine arthritis as well, which is why, veterinarians target on relieving the symptoms of discomfort. These are the major factors estimated to boost the market growth.

However, there are often no or very less symptoms in the initial stage of arthritis. Due to this, many pet owners are unable to recognize canine arthritis, until it is too late. This is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Sample Data Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2972

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global canine arthritis treatment market which includes company profiling of Manna Pro Products, LLC, Liquid Health, Inc., Pet Safe (Radio Systems Corporation) Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, American Regent, Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco Animal Health Inc., and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global canine arthritis treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919