Acute Sinusitis Treatment Market to Attain a CAGR of ~9% over 2022-2030 Owing to the Increasing Cases of Sinus; North America Market to hold Major Share during the Forecast Period

Research Nester published a report titled “Acute Sinusitis Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global acute sinusitis treatment market in terms of market segmentation by diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global acute sinusitis treatment market is estimated to garner a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2030. The market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis into nasal endoscopy, imaging test, and others, out of which, the imaging test segment is projected to hold a notable share in the market during the forecast period owing to the accuracy of imaging test, such as, CT scan, and MRI in early diagnosis of sinus. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into saline nasal spray, corticosteroid spray, oral decongestant therapy, sinus dilation devices, medications, and surgery, out of which, the saline nasal spray segment is expected to garner a significant share during the forecast period as they are easily available at medical stores, are affordable and very effective.

The global acute sinusitis treatment market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing prevalence of acute and chronic sinusitis globally. Sinusitis can be caused by bacteria, fungi, virus, nasal polyps, or tumors, and it causes extreme pain and discomfort to the patient. This is why, the demand for a permanent, fast, and effective treatment method is increasing, which is estimated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investment in medical R&D activities is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Regionally, the global acute sinusitis treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America is expected to hold a major share and garner significant revenue in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of the sinusitis in the region. In 2020, more than 28 million adults suffered from sinusitis in the U.S. Moreover, growing medical advancements along with increasing investments in the medical R&D activities and improvement in healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the market growth. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of sinus, among other lung diseases, backed by increasing pollution in the area. Furthermore, development in healthcare sector, backed by economic development is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Increasing Cases of Acute Sinusitis to Boost the Market Growth

Every year, around 25-40 out of every 1000 people get diagnosed with acute sinusitis. Moreover 12% to 15% of the global population suffers from chronic sinusitis.

With the constant up-surge in the cases of acute and chronic sinusitis, the demand for effective treatment is also increasing. This is expected to boost the growth of the market. Additionally, support from the government in the form of funding and investment towards medical R&D is another factor estimated to drive the market growth.

However,circulation of generic drugs in global market is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global acute sinusitis treatment market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global acute sinusitis treatment market which includes company profiling of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Cerecor, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, and Progenity, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global acute sinusitis treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

