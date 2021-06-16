June 2021 Report on Global E-cigarette Market Research Report 2025

Market Overview

The global E-cigarette market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 14490 million by 2025, from USD 7121.1 million in 2019.

The E-cigarette market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

E-cigarette market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, E-cigarette market has been segmented into With Screen, Without Screen, etc.

By Application, E-cigarette has been segmented into Online, Offline, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global E-cigarette market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level E-cigarette markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global E-cigarette market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the E-cigarette market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional E-cigarette markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and E-cigarette Market Share Analysis

E-cigarette competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, E-cigarette sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the E-cigarette sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in E-cigarette are: Imperial Tobacco, Vaporcorp, Altria, Reynolds American, 21st Century, Japan Tobacco, FirstUnion, Njoy, VMR Product, Truvape, SHENZHEN SMOORE, Hangsen, SMOK, Innokin, Buddy Group, Kimree, etc. Among other players domestic and global, E-cigarette market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe E-cigarette product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E-cigarette, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E-cigarette in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the E-cigarette competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the E-cigarette breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, E-cigarette market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-cigarette sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-cigarette Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global E-cigarette Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 With Screen

1.2.3 Without Screen

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global E-cigarette Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Overview of Global E-cigarette Market

1.4.1 Global E-cigarette Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Imperial Tobacco

2.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Details

2.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Imperial Tobacco SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Imperial Tobacco Product and Services

2.1.5 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Vaporcorp

2.2.1 Vaporcorp Details

2.2.2 Vaporcorp Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Vaporcorp SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Vaporcorp Product and Services

2.2.5 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Altria

2.3.1 Altria Details

2.3.2 Altria Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Altria SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Altria Product and Services

2.3.5 Altria E-cigarette Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Reynolds American

2.4.1 Reynolds American Details

2.4.2 Reynolds American Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Reynolds American SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Reynolds American Product and Services

2.4.5 Reynolds American E-cigarette Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 21st Century

2.5.1 21st Century Details

……Continuned

