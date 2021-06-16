June 2021 Report on Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Research Report 2025

Market Overview

The global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1264.3 million by 2025, from USD 782.9 million in 2019.

The Portable Oxygen Concentrators market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Portable Oxygen Concentrators market has been segmented into Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator, Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator, Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator, Chemical Oxygen Concentrator, Other, etc.

By Application, Portable Oxygen Concentrators has been segmented into Traveling, Household, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Portable Oxygen Concentrators markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Portable Oxygen Concentrators markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share Analysis

Portable Oxygen Concentrators competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Portable Oxygen Concentrators sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Portable Oxygen Concentrators sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Portable Oxygen Concentrators are: Inogen, Drive Medical, Chart (Airsep), Invacare, GCE Group, Philips Respironics, AVIC Jianghang, Teijin, Inova Labs, Precision Medical, Foshan Kaiya, Beijing North Star, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Portable Oxygen Concentrators market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Oxygen Concentrators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Oxygen Concentrators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Oxygen Concentrators in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Portable Oxygen Concentrators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Oxygen Concentrators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Portable Oxygen Concentrators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Oxygen Concentrators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator

1.2.3 Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator

1.2.4 Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator

1.2.5 Chemical Oxygen Concentrator

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Traveling

1.3.3 Household

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market

1.4.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Inogen

2.1.1 Inogen Details

2.1.2 Inogen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Inogen SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Inogen Product and Services

2.1.5 Inogen Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Drive Medical

2.2.1 Drive Medical Details

2.2.2 Drive Medical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Drive Medical SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Drive Medical Product and Services

2.2.5 Drive Medical Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Chart (Airsep)

2.3.1 Chart (Airsep) Details

2.3.2 Chart (Airsep) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Chart (Airsep) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Chart (Airsep) Product and Services

2.3.5 Chart (Airsep) Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Invacare

2.4.1 Invacare Details

2.4.2 Invacare Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Invacare SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Invacare Product and Services

2.4.5 Invacare Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 GCE Group

2.5.1 GCE Group Details

2.5.2 GCE Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 GCE Group SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 GCE Group Product and Services

2.5.5 GCE Group Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Philips Respironics

2.6.1 Philips Respironics Details

2.6.2 Philips Respironics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Philips Respironics SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Philips Respironics Product and Services

2.6.5 Philips Respironics Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 AVIC Jianghang

2.7.1 AVIC Jianghang Details

2.7.2 AVIC Jianghang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 AVIC Jianghang SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 AVIC Jianghang Product and Services

2.7.5 AVIC Jianghang Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Teijin

2.8.1 Teijin Details

