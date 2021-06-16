Global Isobutanol Market Research Report 2021

The global Isobutanol market was valued at $XX million in 2020, and Researchanalysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2030.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020 and 2021.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/90192/global-isobutanol-2021-2030-588

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Isobutanol from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Isobutanol market.

Leading players of Isobutanol including:

Dow

BASF

Eastman

Fitesa

Toray

Formosa Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical

Oxea

Perstorp Holding

Sasol

Gevo

Butamax

Syngas Biofuels Energy

Butalco

Sibur-Khimprom JSC

Nan Ya Plastics

Ineos Oxide

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Synthetic Isobutanol

Bio-based Isobutanol

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas

Solvents & Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/90192/global-isobutanol-2021-2030-588

Table of content

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Isobutanol Market Overview

1.1 Isobutanol Definition

1.2 Global Isobutanol Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Isobutanol Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Isobutanol Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Isobutanol Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Isobutanol Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Isobutanol Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Isobutanol Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Isobutanol Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Isobutanol Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Isobutanol Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Isobutanol Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Isobutanol Market by Type

3.1.1 Synthetic Isobutanol

3.1.2 Bio-based Isobutanol

3.2 Global Isobutanol Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Isobutanol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Isobutanol Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/