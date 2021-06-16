GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market 2021-2027:Analysis by Growth Prospects and Trends Forecast| Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, EpiGaN, SCIOCS

Analysts at QY Research have authored an excellent research and analysis report on the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market. The report throws light on untapped markets and unexplored opportunities to help increase growth.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GaN Epitaxial Wafers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Research Report: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, EpiGaN, SCIOCS, GLC Semiconductor Group, IGSS GaN, Homray Material Technology, POWDEC K.K., Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd, Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd, Atecom Technology Co., Ltd, CorEnergy Semiconductor Co. Ltd, Air Water Inc, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd, Ceramicforum Co., Ltd

Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Segmentation by Product: MOCVD Method, MBE Method

Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Segmentation by Application: Electric Vehicles, 5G Communications, High-Speed Rails, Radars, Robotics, Others

The GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GaN Epitaxial Wafers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GaN Epitaxial Wafers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GaN Epitaxial Wafers market?

TOC

1 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Overview

1.1 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Product Overview

1.2 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 MOCVD Method

1.2.2 MBE Method

1.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by GaN Epitaxial Wafers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players GaN Epitaxial Wafers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GaN Epitaxial Wafers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GaN Epitaxial Wafers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GaN Epitaxial Wafers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers by Application

4.1 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 5G Communications

4.1.3 High-Speed Rails

4.1.4 Radars

4.1.5 Robotics

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers by Country

5.1 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers by Country

6.1 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers by Country

8.1 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Epitaxial Wafers Business

10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

10.2 EpiGaN

10.2.1 EpiGaN Corporation Information

10.2.2 EpiGaN Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 EpiGaN GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.2.5 EpiGaN Recent Development

10.3 SCIOCS

10.3.1 SCIOCS Corporation Information

10.3.2 SCIOCS Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SCIOCS GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SCIOCS GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.3.5 SCIOCS Recent Development

10.4 GLC Semiconductor Group

10.4.1 GLC Semiconductor Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 GLC Semiconductor Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GLC Semiconductor Group GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GLC Semiconductor Group GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.4.5 GLC Semiconductor Group Recent Development

10.5 IGSS GaN

10.5.1 IGSS GaN Corporation Information

10.5.2 IGSS GaN Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 IGSS GaN GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 IGSS GaN GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.5.5 IGSS GaN Recent Development

10.6 Homray Material Technology

10.6.1 Homray Material Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Homray Material Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Homray Material Technology GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Homray Material Technology GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.6.5 Homray Material Technology Recent Development

10.7 POWDEC K.K.

10.7.1 POWDEC K.K. Corporation Information

10.7.2 POWDEC K.K. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 POWDEC K.K. GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 POWDEC K.K. GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.7.5 POWDEC K.K. Recent Development

10.8 Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd

10.8.1 Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.8.5 Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.9 Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd

10.9.1 Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.9.5 Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.10 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Atecom Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.11 CorEnergy Semiconductor Co. Ltd

10.11.1 CorEnergy Semiconductor Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 CorEnergy Semiconductor Co. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CorEnergy Semiconductor Co. Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CorEnergy Semiconductor Co. Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.11.5 CorEnergy Semiconductor Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.12 Air Water Inc

10.12.1 Air Water Inc Corporation Information

10.12.2 Air Water Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Air Water Inc GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Air Water Inc GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.12.5 Air Water Inc Recent Development

10.13 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd

10.13.1 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.13.5 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Ceramicforum Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Ceramicforum Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ceramicforum Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ceramicforum Co., Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ceramicforum Co., Ltd GaN Epitaxial Wafers Products Offered

10.14.5 Ceramicforum Co., Ltd Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Distributors

12.3 GaN Epitaxial Wafers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

