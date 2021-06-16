Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) Market Trend Analysis 2021, by Prominent Players: Amazon Web Services, EMC, IBM, Microsoft, Altiscale, Cask Data, Cloudera, Google, Hortonworks

The research report on the Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) market provides a complete analysis of the fundamental information about the market overview, market size, and market growth prospects that are impacting the growth of the market. Moreover, this report offers broad information about the technological expenditure over the forecast period which offers a unique perspective on the global Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) market across several segments covered in the report.
Manufacturer Detail:
Amazon Web Services
EMC
IBM
Microsoft
Altiscale
Cask Data
Cloudera
Google
Hortonworks
HP
Infochimps
Karmasphere
MapR Technologies
Mortar Data
Pentaho
Teradata
By Type
Run It Yourself
Pure Play
By Application
Manufacturing Industry
Retail Industry
Telecommunications Industry
Media & Entertainment
Trade & Transportation
