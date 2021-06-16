Categories
Liquid Cold Plate Market Report 2021: Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends by 2024

Liquid Cold Plate

As per the new research of Global Liquid Cold Plate Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the world’s leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavid’s market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.
  • China is the world’s largest exporting country. At present, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).
  • The worldwide market for Liquid Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 250 million USD in 2024, from 210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Liquid Cold Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Liquid Cold Plate Introduction:

    A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

    Top key players in Global Liquid Cold Plate market are:

  • Aavid
  • Lytron
  • Asia Vital Components
  • Wakefield-Vette
  • Wolverine Tube
  • Xenbo Electric
  • Columbia-Staver
  • TAT Technologies
  • Ellediesse
  • DAU
  • TE Technology
  • Wenxuan Hardware
  • Kawaso Texcel
  • Hitachi
  • Suzhou Wint Electric
  • Tucker Engineering
  • Shanghai Kissthermal
  • MaxQ Technology
  • Mikros
  • Koolance
  • HS Marston

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market by Types:

  • Formed Tube Cold Plate
  • Deep Drilled Cold Plate
  • Machined Channel Cold Plate
  • Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate
  • Others

    Market by Application:

  • High Power Electronic Equipment
  • Laser Device
  • Power Conversion Equipment
  • Medical Equipment
  • Defence and Aerospace
  • LED
  • Others

    Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

    Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Liquid Cold Plate Market Report

    1 Liquid Cold Plate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Cold Plate

    1.2 Classification of Liquid Cold Plate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Liquid Cold Plate Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Liquid Cold Plate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Liquid Cold Plate Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Liquid Cold Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Liquid Cold Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Liquid Cold Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Liquid Cold Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Liquid Cold Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Liquid Cold Plate (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Liquid Cold Plate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Liquid Cold Plate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Liquid Cold Plate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Liquid Cold Plate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Liquid Cold Plate Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Liquid Cold Plate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Liquid Cold Plate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Liquid Cold Plate Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

