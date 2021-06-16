Liquid Cold Plate Market Report 2021: Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends by 2024

As per the new research of Global Liquid Cold Plate Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.

Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the world’s leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavid’s market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.

China is the world’s largest exporting country. At present, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).

The worldwide market for Liquid Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 250 million USD in 2024, from 210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

