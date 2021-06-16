Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) Market Report 2024: Controlled By Key Vendors, Types, Potential Applications and Future Growth By 2024

Global Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) Market advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) Summary:

HMDS is an organ silicon compound; this colourless liquid is a reagent and a precursor to bases that are popular in organic synthesis and organ metallic chemistry.

Scope of the Report:

Hexamethyldisilazane downstream is wide and recently Hexamethyldisilazane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor processing, pharmaceutical intermediate, organic synthesis and others. Globally, the Hexamethyldisilazane market is mainly driven by growing demand for semiconductor processing, pharmaceutical intermediate. Semiconductor processing accouts for nearly 39.17%% of total downstream consumption of HMDS in global.

The worldwide market for Hexamethyldisilazane(HMDS) (CAS 999-97-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 84 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

Xinyaqiang Silicon Chemistry

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Evonik

Wacker

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Dow Corning

KMG Chemicals

Hangzhou Guibao Chemical

Jiangxi Yuankang Silicon Industry

Quzhou Juyou Chemical Segmentation Analysis: Market by Types:

99% Purity

98% Purity

Others Market by Application:

Semiconductor Processing

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Organic Synthesis

Silicone Rubber