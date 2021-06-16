Categories
Peptone Market Report 2024 – Wider Scope and Stratified Research Methodology with Growth Opportunity Analysis and Forecast

Peptone

As per the new research of Global Peptone Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • Pharmaceutical industry is the largest market of peptone, with market share of 44.30% in 2017. The market share of pharmaceutical industry varies with conditions in different countries, with India and European countries enjoys higher ratio than the other counties.
  • Peptone can be classified as animal peptone, vegetal peptone and others in terms of source. Vegetal peptone is the major kind of peptone due to its stable quality and reasonable price. It’s market share reached to 55.98% in 2017. The market of peptone is quite concentrated, with USA, Europe, China and India as the major producing area.
  • The largest producers of peptone in the worldwide are Solabia, Kerry, Friesland Campina Domo, Biospringer, Tianjiu and Titan Biotech, which takes a combined revenue share of 39.56% in 2017. The largest producing regions of peptone are China, Europe and USA.
  • The worldwide market for Peptone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 200 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Peptone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Peptone Introduction:

    Peptone is an organic compound providing carbon source, organic nitrogen source, growth factors and other nutrients for the microorganisms, cell. Peptone is obtained from meat, casein, gelatin, soy, pea, wheat, potato, and other proteins.

    Top key players in Global Peptone market are:

  • Solabia
  • Kerry
  • FrieslandCampina Domo
  • Biospringer
  • Tianjiu
  • Titan Biotech
  • Zhongshi Duqing
  • Organotechnie
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Ketai
  • Tatua
  • Biotecnica
  • Qidi
  • Guizhou Xinhua
  • BD Biosciences
  • Neogen

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market by Types:

  • Animal Peptone
  • Vegetal Peptone
  • Microbial Peptone

    Market by Application:

  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Research Institutions
  • Food Industry
  • Industrial Applications

    Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

    Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Peptone Market Report

    1 Peptone Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Peptone

    1.2 Classification of Peptone by Types

    1.2.1 Global Peptone Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Peptone Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Peptone Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Peptone Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Peptone Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Peptone Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Peptone Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Peptone Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Peptone Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Peptone Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Peptone Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Peptone (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Peptone Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Peptone Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Peptone Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Peptone Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Peptone Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Peptone Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Peptone Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Peptone Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Peptone Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Peptone Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Peptone Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Peptone Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Peptone Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Peptone Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Peptone Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

