Peptone Market Report 2024 – Wider Scope and Stratified Research Methodology with Growth Opportunity Analysis and Forecast

As per the new research of Global Peptone Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.

Pharmaceutical industry is the largest market of peptone, with market share of 44.30% in 2017. The market share of pharmaceutical industry varies with conditions in different countries, with India and European countries enjoys higher ratio than the other counties.

Peptone can be classified as animal peptone, vegetal peptone and others in terms of source. Vegetal peptone is the major kind of peptone due to its stable quality and reasonable price. It’s market share reached to 55.98% in 2017. The market of peptone is quite concentrated, with USA, Europe, China and India as the major producing area.

The largest producers of peptone in the worldwide are Solabia, Kerry, Friesland Campina Domo, Biospringer, Tianjiu and Titan Biotech, which takes a combined revenue share of 39.56% in 2017. The largest producing regions of peptone are China, Europe and USA.

The worldwide market for Peptone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 200 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

Peptone Introduction: Peptone is an organic compound providing carbon source, organic nitrogen source, growth factors and other nutrients for the microorganisms, cell. Peptone is obtained from meat, casein, gelatin, soy, pea, wheat, potato, and other proteins.

Solabia

Kerry

FrieslandCampina Domo

Biospringer

Tianjiu

Titan Biotech

Zhongshi Duqing

Organotechnie

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ketai

Tatua

Biotecnica

Qidi

Guizhou Xinhua

BD Biosciences

Neogen Analysis by Segmentation: Market by Types:

Animal Peptone

Vegetal Peptone

Microbial Peptone Market by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Research Institutions

Food Industry