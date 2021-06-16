Categories
Ferronickel Market: Dynamic Shares, Demand, Types, Applications, CAGR and Futuristic Scenario Since 2021 to 2024

Ferronickel

As per the new research of Global Ferronickel Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption volume is smooth relatively. USA, China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • Ferronickel can be classified as some types depend on the content of nickel, such as Ferronickel（Nickel<15%),Ferronickel（Nickel1525%）,Ferronickel（Nickel25-35%）, etc. Because it mainly used in the production of stainless steel, the downstream market is very simple. Sales are heavily dependent on the production of stainless steel
  • The major raw material of ferronickel is Nickel Ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full.But the distribution is very concentrated, mainly around the equator, for example, Philippines and Malaysia are the main suppliers. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will influence the production cost of ferronickel industry.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. As to prices, Because of the restrictions on Indonesia’s and Philippines’s export of raw ore. It has led to a rising price. This trend will remain in the next few years.
  • The worldwide market for Ferronickel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 16600 million USD in 2024, from 11800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ferronickel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Ferronickel Introduction:

    Ferronickel is a ferroalloy. Its CAS number is 11110-39-7. It is a shiny metallic solid material and can be obtained from the carbothermic reduction of serpentinic minerals, such as serpentine, limonite, or garnierite. It enables the production of products with special electronic, magnetic and catalytic properties.Ferronickel remains stable under normal storage conditions; however, when exposed to carbon oxides in reducing atmospheres, there is a risk of forming the toxic gas nickel carbonyl.

    Top key players in Global Ferronickel market are:

  • Shandong Xinhai Technology
  • Tsingshan Holding Group
  • Eramet
  • Linyi Yichen Alloy
  • Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry
  • Shengyang Group
  • Anglo American
  • South32
  • Koniambo Nickel
  • Pacific Steel Mfg
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • PT Central Omega Resources
  • SNNC
  • Vale
  • PT Antam
  • Larco

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market by Types:

  • Ferronickel（Nickel<15%）
  • Ferronickel（Nickel15-25%）
  • Ferronickel（Nickel25-35%）
  • Others

    Market by Application:

  • Stainless Steel Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Other

    Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

    Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Ferronickel Market Report

    1 Ferronickel Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ferronickel

    1.2 Classification of Ferronickel by Types

    1.2.1 Global Ferronickel Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Ferronickel Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ferronickel Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Ferronickel Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ferronickel Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Ferronickel Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ferronickel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ferronickel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ferronickel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ferronickel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ferronickel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Ferronickel (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ferronickel Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Ferronickel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ferronickel Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Ferronickel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Ferronickel Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ferronickel Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ferronickel Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ferronickel Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Ferronickel Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ferronickel Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Ferronickel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Ferronickel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Ferronickel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Ferronickel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Ferronickel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

