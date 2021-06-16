Categories
Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2024

Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2)

Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market report By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2):

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.

Major manufactures of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Industry:

  • Baowu Steel Group
  • Rain Industries Limited
  • JFE Chemical
  • OCI
  • Koppers
  • Baoshun
  • Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing
  • Shanxi Coal and Chemical
  • POSCO
  • Sunlight Coking
  • Himadri Chemicals & Industries
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Jiangxi Black Cat
  • Ansteel

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market by Types:

  • High Temperature Coal Tar
  • Medium Temperature Coal Tar
  • Low Temperature Coal Tar

    Market by Application:

  • Carbon Black
  • Pitch
  • Wash Oil
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • Coal tar can be used to produce many downstream chemical products including carbon black, pitch and wash oil etc. It can also be used as fuel oil directly. During all those applications, Carbon black is the largest consumption field, which consumed 11785.3 kilo tonne in 2018. Pitch is the second largest field with consumption share of 44.95% in 2018.
  • Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly.
  • Global major production regions are mainly distributed in China, Asia other regions, Europe and North America. In 2017, China was the largest production regions, with production share of 71.69%. Europe is the second largest production region, which produced 2342.2 kilo tonne in 2017.
  • Limited by critical environmental pressure, China suppliers have decreased their capacity ultimate rate during those two years. In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, we predict that global consumption will increase. By 2024, global coal tar production will be 26579.1 kilo tonne.

    Key Questions Answered:

    • What is the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
    • What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
    • Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
    • What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market growth?
    • What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
    • What are the key opportunities in the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market?
    • What are the key companies operating in the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market?
    • Which company accounted for the highest Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market growth?

    Detailed TOC of Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Report

    1 Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2)

    1.2 Classification of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

