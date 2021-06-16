Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2024

Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market report By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2):

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.

Major manufactures of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Industry:

Baowu Steel Group

Rain Industries Limited

JFE Chemical

OCI

Koppers

Baoshun

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

POSCO

Sunlight Coking

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangxi Black Cat

Market Analysis by Segmentation: Market by Types:

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

Low Temperature Coal Tar Market by Application:

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil

Other Scope of the Report:

Coal tar can be used to produce many downstream chemical products including carbon black, pitch and wash oil etc. It can also be used as fuel oil directly. During all those applications, Carbon black is the largest consumption field, which consumed 11785.3 kilo tonne in 2018. Pitch is the second largest field with consumption share of 44.95% in 2018.

Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly.

Global major production regions are mainly distributed in China, Asia other regions, Europe and North America. In 2017, China was the largest production regions, with production share of 71.69%. Europe is the second largest production region, which produced 2342.2 kilo tonne in 2017.