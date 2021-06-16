Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report- Epidemiology Forecast, Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation | Novartis AG, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition that is characterized by the gradual deterioration of the macula, which is the area of the retina responsible for central vision. AMD is the most common cause of significant irreversible vision loss among the elderly (National Eye Institution, 2019). AMD is classified into three stages: early AMD, intermediate AMD, and late AMD.

Late AMD is the advanced stage of AMD, which is characterized by the presence of late dry AMD (geographic atrophy) or late wet (neovascular or exudative) AMD (van Leeuwen et al., 2003; Coleman et al., 2008; Korb et al., 2014). According to a meta-analysis of studies conducted before May 2013, the global prevalence of AMD was reported to be 8.69% among adults ages 4585 years, but the country-specific prevalence can be as high as 3040% (Augood et al., 2006; Wong et al., 2014). In addition to the high prevalence of the condition, AMD is also associated with severe disability and has a major impact on the quality of life and emotional well-being of an affected individual (Hassell, 2006).

In 2018, there were 97,243,455 total prevalent cases of AMD in men and women combined, ages 50 years and older, in the 9MM. China accounted for the majority of these cases with 20,914,288 total prevalent cases, while Australia accounted for the fewest cases with 778,580 cases in 2018. GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of AMD to 114,928,241 cases in 2028 in the 9MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.82% during the forecast period.

Scope of this Report-

– The Age-Related Macular Degeneration report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for AMD in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Australia, and China).

– The report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of AMD, each segmented into early AMD and late AMD and broken down by sex and age (limited to age 50 years and older).

– The total and diagnosed prevalent cases of late AMD are further segmented into late dry and late wet AMD.

– The total prevalent cases of AMD are also segmented by laterality (single eye and both eyes). The report also includes the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of geographic atrophy secondary to late dry AMD in these markets.

– The AMD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The AMD Epidemiology series will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AMD market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global AMD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for AMD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of AMD by stages and laterality.