Esports Market Report- Share, Size, Current Trends, Regional Business Landscape And Development Scope To 2020

RNR is the fastest growing theme in the gaming sector. These organized multiplayer video game competitions have enjoyed spectacular growth over the last decade, with thousands of fans filling stadiums to watch live events and millions following them on streaming platforms. Although esports currently caters to a niche audience – almost 10% of the global online population of around 4.5 billion – its reach is expanding rapidly. Brands from a wide range of industries are investing in esports to reach a young demographic that is typically resistant to traditional advertising channels. Esports revenue is set to surpass $1bn in 2020 with brand sponsorship the biggest revenue stream.

