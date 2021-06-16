Industrial Margarine Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2029

Research Nester released a report titled “Industrial Margarine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029” which delivers detailed overview of the global industrial margarine market in terms of market segmentation by source, product, type, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

Industrial margarine is treated as a butter substitute and is made from vegetable or animal fats. It is widely used in making processed foods. Owing to the rise in health issues related to consumption of trans-fat along with the growing production of bakery and confectionery food products, the global industrial margarine market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029. The market is segmented by source into plants and animals. On the basis of source, the segment for plants is anticipated to hold the leading share in the industrial margarine market by the end of 2029. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the ongoing trend for vegan lifestyle and growing demand for vegetarian foods.

Based on the regional analysis, the global industrial margarine market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is predicted to hold the largest share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing demand for industrial margarine by food manufacturers in the region, backed by the growing demand for healthy food products by the large number of health-conscious people in the region.

Increasing Consumption of Bakery Related Food Products and Changing Eating Patterns to Boost the Market Growth

The intake of saturated fats and trans–fats should be limited only to less than 10% and 1% respectively, of total energy intake, as per the data shared by World Health Organization (WHO).

With the rise in number of calorie-conscious people cutting down their intake of trans-fat and saturated fats, there has been a significant rise in demand for products that are manufactured with healthy raw ingredients, such as industrial margarine. Moreover, growing consumption of bakery and confectionery products, along with the cost-effectiveness of industrial margarine, which has led the manufacturers to develop innovative food products to cater to the consumer needs are some of the factors anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, changes in the eating habits of the global population, coupled with the favorable properties of industrial margarine which helps to lower the bad cholesterol in the body are some of the additional factors anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period. However, strict regulations for approval of industrial margarine, is estimated to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global industrial margarine market which includes company profiling of Conagra Foodservice, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Seara International (BVMF: JBSS3), Puratos NV/SA, Richardson International Ltd., BRF S.A. (BVMF: BRFS3), Upfield Group, Fuji Oil Asia Pte. Ltd. (TYO: 2607), NMGK Group, EFKO Group and Wilmar International Ltd. (SGX: F34). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global industrial margarine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

