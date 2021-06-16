PBT compounds Market Competition by Market Shares, Growth Rate, Key Players: Analysis and Forecast 2024

As per the new research of Global PBT compounds Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.
At present, the major manufacturers of PBT compounds are concentrated in BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi, etc. BASF is the world leader, holding 10.32% consumption market share in 2016.Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for PBT compounds, with revenue exceeding USD 1420.96 million in 2016. It is further expected to grow due to the application of automobile industry, electrical & electronics and mechanical equipment. In addition, in volume, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 8.79% from 2012to 2017.North America and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an estimated CAGR of 8.76% and 3.87% from 2012 to 2017, respectively.
PBT compounds Introduction:
PBT is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. PBT is present in everyday life and is common in electrical, electronic and automotive components. PBT resin and PBT compound are the two types of products that are used in various applications. PBT compound is comprised of various materials that can include PBT resin, fiber glass filing, and additives, whereas the PBT resin only includes the base resin. The material is often used in mineral or glass filled grades. Most PBT resins are used as PBT Compounds. In the report, we only covered PBT compounds.
Detailed TOC of Global PBT compounds Market Report
1 PBT compounds Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PBT compounds
1.2 Classification of PBT compounds by Types
1.2.1 Global PBT compounds Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global PBT compounds Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.3 Global PBT compounds Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PBT compounds Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.4 Global PBT compounds Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global PBT compounds Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) PBT compounds Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) PBT compounds Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) PBT compounds Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) PBT compounds Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) PBT compounds Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of PBT compounds (2014-2024)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Company 1
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 PBT compounds Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 PBT compounds Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Company 2
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 PBT compounds Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 PBT compounds Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global PBT compounds Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global PBT compounds Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 PBT compounds Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 PBT compounds Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Global PBT compounds Market Size by Regions
4.1 Global PBT compounds Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America PBT compounds Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe PBT compounds Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific PBT compounds Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America PBT compounds Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa PBT compounds Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
… and continued
