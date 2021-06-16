PBT compounds Market Competition by Market Shares, Growth Rate, Key Players: Analysis and Forecast 2024

As per the new research of Global PBT compounds Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14040959

Scope of the Report:

At present, the major manufacturers of PBT compounds are concentrated in BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi, etc. BASF is the world leader, holding 10.32% consumption market share in 2016.Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for PBT compounds, with revenue exceeding USD 1420.96 million in 2016. It is further expected to grow due to the application of automobile industry, electrical & electronics and mechanical equipment. In addition, in volume, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 8.79% from 2012to 2017.North America and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an estimated CAGR of 8.76% and 3.87% from 2012 to 2017, respectively.

PBT compounds Introduction:

PBT is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. PBT is present in everyday life and is common in electrical, electronic and automotive components. PBT resin and PBT compound are the two types of products that are used in various applications. PBT compound is comprised of various materials that can include PBT resin, fiber glass filing, and additives, whereas the PBT resin only includes the base resin. The material is often used in mineral or glass filled grades. Most PBT resins are used as PBT Compounds. In the report, we only covered PBT compounds.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on PBT compounds Market

Top key players in Global PBT compounds market are:

BASF

Changchun

Lanxess

Sabic

Shinkong

DuPont

DSM

Mitsubishi

Ticona (Celanese)

WinTech (Polyplastics

Teijin)

Kolon

Toray

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

BlueStar

LG Chem

Nan Ya

Evonik Analysis by Segmentation: Market by Types:

Unreinforced Grade

Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

Flame-retardant Grade

Others Market by Application:

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment