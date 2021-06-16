Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market: Universal Research of Drivers, Trends and Emerging Opportunities 2024

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market report By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.
About Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT):
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature.In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT resin, excluding PBT modified resin.
Major manufactures of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry:
Analysis by Segmentation:
Market by Types:
Market by Application:
Scope of the Report:
The production of PBT increases from 808.6 K MT in 2011 to 1101.8 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.38%. In 2016, the global PBT market is led by China, accounting for 41.93% global PBT production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market, account for 20.53%. At present, the major manufacturers of PBT are concentrated in Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont) and Ticona (Celanese). Changchun is the world leader, holding 11.13% production market share in 2016. Polymer Technology and Services PBT is marketed under a wide variety of brand names by these companies. PBT downstream is wide and recently PBT has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, electrical & electronic and consumer goods applications. Globally, the PBT market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive applications. Automotive account for nearly 49.02% of total downstream consumption of PBT in global.
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market growth?
- What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market?
- What are the key companies operating in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market?
- Which company accounted for the highest Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market growth?
