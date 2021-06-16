High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Share 2021: Key Players, Trending Factors, Demand Rate and Future Evolution 2024

Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Isopropyl alcohol (IUPAC name propan-2-ol; commonly called isopropanol) is a compound with the chemical formula C3H8O. It is a colorless, flammable chemical compound with a strong odor. As an isopropyl group linked to a hydroxyl group, it is the simplest example of a secondary alcohol, where the alcohol carbon atom is attached to two other carbon atoms. It is a structural isomer of 1-propanol and ethyl methyl ether.

Electronic grade isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is used for cleaning semiconductor wafer and LCDs. This highly value-added product has been enjoying rapid increase in demand in accordance with the development of such areas as information, communication and multimedia. Low Water Content -IPA is highly hydrophilic product.so, water content control is very important. The product has high technical barriers and only a few companies can produce this product. Semiconductor Industry and PCBs applications account for 87% of the total application share.The worldwide market for High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 75 million USD in 2024, from 60 million USD in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dow Chemical

ExxonMobil

LCY Chemical

Tokuyama

Mitsui Chemicals

LG Chem

99.99% Purity

Semiconductor Industry

PCBs

LCD Cleaning