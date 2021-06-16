Surfactant for EOR Market Report with Innovative Business Strategies, Key Players, Drivers and Opportunities Forecast 2024

Global Surfactant for EOR Market report By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Surfactant for EOR market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.
About Surfactant for EOR:
The concept of recovering oil by surfactant flooding dates back to 1929 when De Groot was granted a patent claiming water-soluble surfactants as an aid to improve oil recovery. Currently, surfactant flooding boosts oil production by lowering interfacial tension, increasing oil mobility thus allowing better displacement of the oil by injected water. Surfactant EOR improves the wetability of porous rocks allowing water to flow through them faster displacing more oil.
Analysis by Segmentation:
Scope of the Report:
The maturity of oil fields supports the demand for EOR surfactant as oil companies’ aim at recovering the maximum quantities possible from their wells. In addition, the growth of EOR surfactant will be further influenced by energy conservation and policies, technology development and high fuel prices. Many chemical companies are focusing on researching and developing customized formulations offering a cheaper, faster and better EOR.The U.S. and Europe are promising markets for the increased use of EOR surfactant. Despite the long presence in the market of EOR surfactant solutions, the usage has not been as extensive as might be expected, especially when the size of the proven crude oil reserves and crude oil production is considered. Moreover, many projects are still at their pilot stage. The major reason is that in most cases, advanced EOR techniques are highly demanding, challenging and expensive. Additionally, the profitability of EOR techniques depends directly on the crude oil prices and energy costs.The worldwide market for Surfactant for EOR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 220 million USD in 2024, from 150 million USD in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Surfactant for EOR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the Surfactant for EOR market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Surfactant for EOR market growth?
- What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the Surfactant for EOR market?
- What are the key companies operating in the Surfactant for EOR market?
- Which company accounted for the highest Surfactant for EOR market growth?
Detailed TOC of Global Surfactant for EOR Market Report
1 Surfactant for EOR Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surfactant for EOR
1.2 Classification of Surfactant for EOR by Types
1.2.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Surfactant for EOR Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.3 Global Surfactant for EOR Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.4 Global Surfactant for EOR Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Surfactant for EOR Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Surfactant for EOR Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Surfactant for EOR Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Surfactant for EOR Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Surfactant for EOR Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of Surfactant for EOR (2014-2024)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Company 1
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Surfactant for EOR Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Surfactant for EOR Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Company 2
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Surfactant for EOR Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Surfactant for EOR Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Surfactant for EOR Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Surfactant for EOR Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Surfactant for EOR Market Size by Regions
4.1 Global Surfactant for EOR Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America Surfactant for EOR Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Surfactant for EOR Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Surfactant for EOR Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Surfactant for EOR Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Surfactant for EOR Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
… and continued
