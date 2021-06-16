COVID-19 Impact on Gaming Software Market Report- Incredible Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis | Tencent, Epic Games, Valve Corp

The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the gaming software sector.

Key Highlights-

– In the short-term, COVID-19 might have a positive impact on the gaming sector, as people forced to stay at home look for ways to entertain themselves.

– The 39% increase in global mobile game downloads recorded in February 2020 by app analytics firm Sensor Tower was largely attributed to the lockdown imposed in China.

– Popular title Honor of Kings, published by Tencent Games, hit an all-time high for daily average users during the last week of January 2020. As well as more downloads, game publishers are reporting an increase in revenue from in-game purchases, which they are also attributing to global restrictions on movement.

– However, the medium to long-term picture may not be so rosy. Several major trade events in the industrys calendar – including E3, the years biggest gaming show which normally takes place in June – have been canceled.

– These trade events are vital to the industry as they are where new consoles and games are launched, and ground-breaking partnerships are announced.

Scope of this Report-

– This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaming software sector.

– It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

– It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies ability to cope with extreme shocks.

– COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

– This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the gaming software sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.