Paver Market Progressive Factors Including Manufacturers, Demand Ratio, Product Types, Potential Applications and Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Paver industry, there was short supply in the market from the past few years, more and more companies are entering into Paver industry, the current demand for Paver product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Paver products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Paver’s price is lower than past years.

Paver Introduction:

A paver (paver finisher, asphalt finisher, paving machine) is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

Top key players in Global Paver market are:

Wirtgen Group

VOLVO

Atlas Copco

CAT

FAYAT

SUMITOMO

ST Engineering

HANTA

XCMG

SANY

JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

ZOOMLION

SCMC

Tsun Greatwall

Xinzhu Corporation

CCCC XI’AN ROAD

DingshengTiangong

LiuGong Analysis by Segmentation: Market by Types:

Mechanical Pavers

Hydrostatic Pavers Market by Application:

Application I