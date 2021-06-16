Demographic Trends in Insurance Market Report- Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts | Uber, Blue Cross Insuranc, Admiral, Metromile

Demographic Trends in Insurance Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the demographic trends that will shape the insurance industry over the next 30 years. It looks at various different demographic trends, insurance product penetration rates among different demographics, and highlights players in the industry that are addressing these trends.

Changes in demographics will fundamentally shift the types of consumers that insurers need to target, as well as the types of products they need to provide. An aging population will put increased strain on state pensions and social services like public healthcare. A declining middle class due to median incomes not increasing as fast as other core goods and services means young people are buying a house, getting married, and starting families at later points in life. And a larger proportion of the population living in urban areas leads to increased health risk due to pollution, poor hygiene, and other urban lifestyle factors. These three factors will help shape the insurance industry going forward.

Scope of this Report-

– Renters are much less likely to hold some form of home insurance compared to mortgagors.

– Private healthcare will become more popular as an aging population stretches public resources.

– Stagnant middle-class incomes will reduce uptake of insurance policies.

