Disk Stack Centrifuge Market 2021: Growth Analysis by top Manufacturers Sales, Consumption Volume, Cost Structures Forecast 2024

Disk Stack Centrifuge (also known as conical plate centrifuge or disc bowl centrifuge) is a type of centrifuge that has a series of conical discs which provides a parallel configuration of centrifugation spacesA disc stack separator separates solids and one or two liquid phases from each other in one single continuous process, using extremely high centrifugal forces.

For industry structure analysis, the Disk Stack Centrifuge industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53.55% of the revenue market in 2015. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of Disk Stack Centrifuge, also the leader in the whole Disk Stack Centrifuge industry.Europe occupied 47.55% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by China and USA, which respectively account for around 17.53% and 12.06% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 26.91% of the global consumption volume in 2015.For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Disk Stack Centrifuge producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.The worldwide market for Disk Stack Centrifuge is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1640 million USD in 2024, from 1160 million USD in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Disk Stack Centrifuge in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Alfa Laval

GEA

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Flottweg

Gruppo Pieralisi

SPX FLOW (Seital)

Huading Separator

Zhangjiagang Peony Machinery

US Centrifuge Systems

Nanjing Lvdao

Polat Makina

Nozzle-type Centrifuge

Self-cleaning Centrifuge

Petroleum and Chemical Industries

Food and Beverage Industries

Biopharm