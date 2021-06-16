Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market Report 2024: Controlled By Key Vendors, Types, Potential Applications and Future Growth By 2024

As per the new research of Global Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14040991

Scope of the Report:

As for the global quantum dots display industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four giants, Samsung, LG, Sharp and CSOT, which closes to 70 per cent totally. The South Korea giant Samsung, which has 53.40% market share in 2014, is the leader in the quantum dots display industry. The manufacturers following Samsung are LG, which respectively has 27.57% market share globally. The CSOT is the leader of China quantum dots display manufacturers. It sells a total of 25.73 million dollar quantum dots display products in the year of 2014.The downstream industries of quantum dots display products are TV, smartphone and monitor. In the recent years, with the demanding requirement of consumer for the better resolution and the desire of manufacturers for the lower cost, quantum dots display products become more and more popular. In the foreseeable future, the quantum dots display products will show an optimistic upward trend.The worldwide market for Quantum Dot Display (QLED) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 31.8% over the next five years, will reach 7460 million USD in 2024, from 1420 million USD in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Introduction:

The Quantum Dots Display is a new type of display used in flat panel displays as an electronic visual display. With many promising advantages, Quantum Dots Display is considered as a next generation display.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market

Top key players in Global Quantum Dot Display (QLED) market are:

Samsung

LG

Sharp

CSOT

AUO

BOE Analysis by Segmentation: Market by Types:

QDEF

QLED Market by Application:

TV

Monitor

Smartphone