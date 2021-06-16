Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market Size Growth 2024: Key Players, Development Factors Research Methodology

Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Summary:

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens are primarily used by industries to heat-treat metals in order to generate steam. They are also used in the manufacture of bricks, cement, glass, iron and steel, and other materials. Electric, batch and fuel-fired furnaces are used to perform several functions, such as annealing, brazing, carburizing, hardening, sintering, and tempering of ferrous and non-ferrous castings.

Scope of the Report:

Metallurgy, Petrochemical industry and material handling are the main application areas for industrial furnaces and ovens market. Dairy, especially material handling, accounted for 35.66% of total market share, followed by metallurgy industry (28.83%) and petrochemical industry (18.32%).The largest consumption area is Europe and China, with metallurgy and material handling industry leading the market. Europe and North America are much matured market, mergers and acquisitions accelerated this process. For emerging economies, like China and India, industrial furnaces and ovens technology is rapidly improving.Although sales of industrial furnaces and ovens brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The worldwide market for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 10800 million USD in 2024, from 9530 million USD in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Phoenix Furnace Segmentation Analysis: Market by Types:

Combustion Type

Electric Type Market by Application:

Metallurgy

Petrochemical Industry

Material Handling