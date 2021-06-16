DTH Drill Rig Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2024

Global DTH Drill Rig Market advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

DTH Drill Rig Summary:

DTH drill rig, namely down-the-hole drill rig, is a machine equipped with powerful down-the-hole hammers, air compressors, efficient dust suppression, etc., which is designed for high-capacity rock drilling in quarries, opencast mines and construction projects.

Scope of the Report:

Since the global economy continues to deteriorate in last two years, the DTH drill rig industry is deeply affected. To the global market, we still optimistic about the DTH drill rig market; the China market still has a certain development space, because various engineering projects in China are tending to mechanization.About the price, the Full hydraulic powered DTH drill rig is expensive than others. The price of product from different manufacturers is very different, Europe and North America product is expensive than Japan and China.The worldwide market for DTH Drill Rig is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 670 million USD in 2024, from 660 million USD in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the DTH Drill Rig in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Players playing dynamic role in DTH Drill Rig Market:

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Boart Longyear

Furukawa

Junjin CSM

Hausherr

Driconeq

APAGEO

Sunward

Kosan

JK Drilling

Hunan Nonferrous

Shoukai

Hongwuhuan

Jiangxi Sitong

Boshan

Hongda

Zhigao Segmentation Analysis: Market by Types:

Electric DTH Drill Rig

Hydraulic DTH Drill Rig

Pneumatic DTH Drill Rig

Other DTH Drill Rigs Market by Application:

Quarries

Opencast Mines

Construction Projects