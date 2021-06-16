Singapore Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report- COVID-19 Impact and Developments in Healthcare Market

The study includes analysis of the Singapore Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Singapore Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Singapore Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Singapore Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market report is an essential source of information on analysis of the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Singapore. It identifies the key trends in the countrys healthcare market and provides insights into its demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of its pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Singapores pharmaceutical market value in terms of US dollars was worth $0.7B in 2012, which increased at a CAGR of 7.4% to $1.0B in 2017. The increasing pharmaceutical market value is attributed to high life expectancy, expansion of healthcare system, developed medical infrastructure, improved patient access, and an increasing number of foreign pharmaceutical companies with a regional headquarters. Singapores medical devices market was valued at $2.55B in 2016, and was estimated to be $2.50B in 2019. The rapidly aging population drives demand for innovative medical technologies and therapeutic devices.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary – Overview

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Key Highlights: Healthcare Start-Ups in Singapore

2.4 Key Events: Singapore Healthcare History, 2002-2020

2.5 Key Events: Singapore Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&As, VC & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2020

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, Singapore, 2019

3 Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels, Singapore

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 COVID-19 Epidemiology, Singapore

3.7 COVID-19 Impact and Developments in Healthcare Market, Singapore

3.8 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4 Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Device Market – Major Segments

4.3 Medical Device Market – Major Players

5 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6 Deal analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: M&A, VC, and PE Deals, Pharmaceutical Market, Singapore 2019-2020

7 HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Landscape

7.1.1 HealthTech Deals Landscape, Singapore

7.2 Key HealthTech Deals, Singapore

7.3 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, Singapore

7.4 Key Developments: Technology in Healthcare, Singapore

7.5 Regulatory Scenario Covering Use of Technology in Healthcare

7.6 HealthTech Landscape- Singapore- Benefits and Risks

8 Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, Singapore

8.2 Reimbursement of Medicinal Products, Singapore

8.3 Overview of Public and Private Insurance Providers, Singapore

8.4 Healthcare Spending and Health Price Index, Singapore

8.5 Pricing Policies, Singapore

8.3 Regulatory Landscape, Singapore

8.3.1 Market Authorization for Pharmaceutical Drugs, Singapore

8.3.2 Market Authorization for Medical Devices, Singapore

8.3.3 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, Singapore

8.3.4 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, Singapore

8.3.5 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, Singapore

8.3.6 Clinical Trial Regulations, Singapore

8.3.7 Exports and Imports Regulation, Singapore

8.3.8 Pharmacy Regulation, Singapore

8.3.9 Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulations, Singapore

8.3.10 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, Singapore

9 Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1 Singapore Healthcare Policy Highlights

9.2 Healthcare Facilities, Singapore

9.3 Healthcare Parameters, Singapore

9.4 Life Expectancy and Immunization Rate, Singapore

9.5 Environmental Health, Singapore

9.6 Healthcare Personnel, Singapore

9.7 Disease Burden, Singapore

9.8 Healthcare Expenditure

10 Trade Associations, Singapore

11 Trade Fairs, Singapore

12 Opportunities and Challenges

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Coverage

13.1.2 Secondary Research

13.1.3 Forecasts

13.1.4 Expert Panel

13.2 Bibliography

