Angina Pectoris Market Report- Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028 | Share, Types, Region and Overview 2025

The study includes analysis of the Angina Pectoris Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Angina Pectoris Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Angina Pectoris Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study,

Request for FREE Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3236964

Angina pectoris, or angina for short, refers to chest pain or discomfort caused by insufficient blood supply to the heart muscle, known as myocardial ischemia, when myocardial oxygen demand exceeds oxygen supply. In chronic forms of angina, ischemia of the myocardium can be caused by fixed epicardial coronary artery atherosclerotic obstruction, by microvascular dysfunction (MVD) involving the smaller vessels of the heart, or coronary artery spasm. This report focuses on the following forms of angina: stable angina (atherosclerotic obstruction), microvascular, and variant (also called vasospastic or Prinzmetal angina).

New therapies entering the market will be the main drivers of growth, with one gene-based therapy, Generx (Ad5FGF-4), and two cell-therapy treatments, CLBS16 and CLBS14 expected to launch in the US during the forecast period. Other major drivers for the angina market are the aging global population, enhanced survival after an MI, and the increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Based on epidemiological analysis by GlobalData, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of stable angina will grow by 16.09% over the forecast period at an AGR of 1.60% from 11,853,368 cases in 2018 to 13,761,123 cases by 2028 in the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM) covered in this report, the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) and Japan. Diagnosed prevalent cases of microvascular angina will grow by 16.25% from 3,886,426 cases in 2018 to 4,518,109, while variant angina will grow by 16.23% from 49,258 cases in 2018 to 57,255 cases by 2028.

ReportsReports projects the antianginal drug marketplace for stable, microvascular and variant angina within the 7MM will grow from $2.5B in 2018 at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% to $3.2B by 2028. In particular, GlobalData expects the US the US market will contribute the most to the antianginal markets growth, contributing $1.8B sales in 2018 (72% of the global antianginal market) and $2.5B in 2028 (78% of the global antianginal market).

In terms of the current treatment landscape, the consensus among interviewed physicians was that they have a number of efficacious treatment options at their disposal though there are still patients that are ineffectively managed, and therefore notable unmet needs remain. KOLs interviewed by ReportnsReports highlighted the lack of treatment options targeting refractory patients to be an extremely important unmet need. Another major issue mentioned was the lack of efficacious, evidence-based therapies for microvascular angina. In addition, patients with variant angina also lack treatments tailored to this type of angina, mainly attributed to the knowledge gap in the underlying pathophysiology. Despite a number of drugs currently in development, ReportnsReports research suggests that the future level of attainment of these unmet needs will be modest, and a relatively high level of opportunity exists for drug developers to enter the angina market.

Key Highlights-

– The proportion of people at risk of developing angina is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due to the growing aging population, increased survival after myocardial infarction (MI), and the rise in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes.

– The potential launch of four late-stage pipeline agents will increase the number of patients who can be offered pharmacological treatment options. In addition, three of these drugs in late-stage development are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

– Microvascular angina is being increasingly recognized in clinical practice and there has been a renewed interest among the medical community to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms underpinning its pathogenesis.

– Despite the plethora of therapies currently available to angina patients, there is still room for improvement within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel treatment options for refractory patients.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED-

Despite the existence of numerous well-established treatment options in the angina space, a few-yet significant-unmet needs remain.

– Which unmet needs are the most pressing in the 7MM?

– Where should pharmaceutical companies focus drug development efforts in order to become a significant player in the space?

The angina market has been overlooked by drug developers for many years, though more recently, clinical development activity has picked up.

– What are the most promising late-stage candidates and how much they expected to generate over the forecast period?

– What do KOLs say about their clinical and commercial positioning?

Although angina is a prevalent condition, it remains a niche indication on the industry level.

– Which have been historically the companies leading the way?

– What new companies are emerging in the space?

Scope of this Report-

– Overview of chronic forms of angina pectoris (stable, microvascular, variant) including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

– Topline angina pectoris drugs market revenue (including antianginals and drugs used for secondary prevention of CV events), annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Key topics covered include assessment of current and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5U and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

– Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global angina pectoris therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report will enable you to –

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global angina pectoris therapeutics market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global angina pectoris market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Track drug sales in the global angina pectoris therapeutics market from 2018-2028.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Single User License: US $ 10995

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3236964

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Angina Pectoris: Executive Summary

2.1 Moderate Growth in the Angina Market Is Expected to Be Driven by US Sales

2.2 Small Biotech Companies Pursuing Therapeutic Angiogenesis

2.3 Various Unmet Needs Remain in Refractory, Microvascular, and Variant Angina

2.4 Gene and Cell-Based Therapies Will Face Difficulties Penetrating the Market

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources Used

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Angina Pectoris

5.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

5.4.5 Comorbidities of Diagnosed Incident and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

5.4.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Refractory Angina

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Angina Pectoris, 2018-2028

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Angina Pectoris

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Angina Pectoris

5.5.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Stable Angina

5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Unstable Angina

5.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Prinzmetal Angina

5.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Microvascular Angina

5.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Angina Pectoris by Comorbidities

5.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

5.5.9 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

5.5.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stable Angina

5.5.11 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Unstable Angina

5.5.12 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prinzmetal Angina

5.5.13 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Microvascular Angina

5.5.14 Comorbidities of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Angina Pectoris

5.5.15 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Refractory Angina

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis

6 Disease Management

7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

9 Pipeline Assessment

10 Current and Future Players

11 Market Outlook

12 Appendix

and more…