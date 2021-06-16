Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market Report- by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

The study includes analysis of the Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Lotte Duty Free

DFS

The Shilla Duty free

China Duty Free Group

King Power International Thailand)

Ever Rich Group

Sky Connection Duty Free

Japan Airport Terminal Co.

Dufry

King Power Group (Hong Kong)

Duty-Free Retailing in Asia-Pacific, 2018-2023 provides an overview of the duty free retailing in the region which includes key trends, key retail innovations, regional, country and sector analysis along with major duty free retailers in the region and competative land scape

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing duty-free market, with sales of US$38.3 billion in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global duty-free channel sales (58.1%).

Scope of this Report-

Rising tourism and international travel fuels APAC

duty free market

Rapid airport expansion and initiatives to drive spend among Chinese consumers supports growth

Arrival stores and the cruise industry aid the expansion of APAC’s duty-free market

Socio-political factors and vulnerability to terror attacks restrict growth potential in the region

Executive summary

Regional analysis

Country analysis

Key trends

Key retail innovations

Competitive landscape

Sector analysis

Appendix