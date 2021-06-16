Colorectal Cancer Market Report- Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028 | Roche, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Bayer

The study includes analysis of the Colorectal Cancer Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Colorectal Cancer Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Colorectal Cancer Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Roche

Amgen

Eli Lilly

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck KGaA

Merck & Co

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Taiho

Boston Biomedical

Isofol

Ono Pharmaceuticals

Colorectal cancer (CRC) occurs in the large intestine or large bowel. It is the third most common cancer globally and is one of the most common causes of cancer deaths in the world. Early stage CRC is commonly treated with surgery, while metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) treatment is dominated by fluorouracil chemotherapy regimens in combination with angiogenesis inhibitors, primarily Roches Avastin, and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors.

ReportsnReports valued the CRC market at $6.4B in 2018. This market is defined as sales of generic chemotherapy and major branded drugs commonly prescribed for CRC patients across the 8MM. GlobalData expects the market to increase to $8.1B in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. This global growth is driven by the anticipated approval and launch of 9 pipeline therapies and label expansion of other agents, but will likely be tempered by marked generic erosion of the majority of the currently marketed branded therapies available in 2018.

– The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 9 pipeline therapies, in addition to label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

– The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of major brands and the high price of premium priced therapeutics entering the market.

– The rapidly growing aging population will lead to an increase in the CRC incident case in the markets covered in this report. Overall, the diagnosed incident cases of CRC across the 8MM are expected to increase by an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.9% from 2018-2028.

– ReportnsReports found that there is a large unmet need for the identification of new targets and biomarkers to guarantee the optimal integration of current and future therapies into the treatment paradigm and to improve patient outcomes.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Colorectal Cancer: Executive Summary

2.1 CRC Market is Expected to Grow to $8.1B in 2028

2.2 Avastin to Remain Leader despiteCompetition from Novel Mechanisms of Action

2.3 Unmet Need Will Remain for the Identification of New Targets and Biomarkers of Response

2.4 CRC Pipeline Moving Towards Precision Medicine in Both the Early and Metastatic Setting

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems for CRC

4.3 Clinical Presentation

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources Used

5.4.2 Sources Not Used

5.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for CRC

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC

5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC by Stage at Diagnosis

5.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC by Molecular Markers

5.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC by Population with Curable Synchronous Liver Metastasis

5.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC by Sidedness

5.5.8 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRC

5.5.9 All-Time Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRC

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis

6 Disease Management

7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

9 Pipeline Assessment

10 Current and Future Players

11 Market Outlook

12 Appendix