June 2021 Report on Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global SiC & GaN Power Devices market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 31.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1771 million by 2025, from USD 599.5 million in 2019.

The SiC & GaN Power Devices market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

SiC & GaN Power Devices market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, SiC & GaN Power Devices market has been segmented into GaN, SiC, etc.

By Application, SiC & GaN Power Devices has been segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level SiC & GaN Power Devices markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the SiC & GaN Power Devices market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional SiC & GaN Power Devices markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share Analysis

SiC & GaN Power Devices competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, SiC & GaN Power Devices sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the SiC & GaN Power Devices sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in SiC & GaN Power Devices are: Infineon, United Silicon Carbide Inc., STMicro, Rohm, Microchip Technology, Mitsubishi, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), Toshiba, Fuji, GeneSic, GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD, etc. Among other players domestic and global, SiC & GaN Power Devices market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe SiC & GaN Power Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SiC & GaN Power Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SiC & GaN Power Devices in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the SiC & GaN Power Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the SiC & GaN Power Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, SiC & GaN Power Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SiC & GaN Power Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 SiC & GaN Power Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 GaN

1.2.3 SiC

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market

1.4.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Infineon

2.1.1 Infineon Details

2.1.2 Infineon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Infineon SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Infineon Product and Services

2.1.5 Infineon SiC & GaN Power Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 United Silicon Carbide Inc.

2.2.1 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Details

2.2.2 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SiC & GaN Power Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 STMicro

2.3.1 STMicro Details

2.3.2 STMicro Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 STMicro SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 STMicro Product and Services

2.3.5 STMicro SiC & GaN Power Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Rohm

2.4.1 Rohm Details

….. continued

