Republic of Korea Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles | Korea Southern Power Co

OCI Co Ltd

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Republic of Korea Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Republic of Korea. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Republic of Korea solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Republic of Korea renewable power market and Republic of Korea solar PV market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Republic of Korea renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends(2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Republic of Korea solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of Republic of Korea solar PV power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar power sources

– Drivers and Restraints affecting solar PV market in the country

– Major Contracts and Collborations related to solar PV sector in Republic of Korea

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Government Support and Plans driving Republic of Korea Renewable Power Installations

2.3 Thermal is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix in Republic of Korea

2.4 Solar PV to add around 15 GW of new capacity in Republic of Korea during 2019-2030

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.4 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, LCOE Comparison of Power Generating Sources

5 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea

5.1 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Overview

5.2 Key Findings

5.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Republic of Korea

5.4 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.4.1 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity by Province/City

5.5 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5.6 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Market Size, 2010-2030

5.7 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.8 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.9 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Key Drivers

5.10 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Key Restraints and Challenges

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Republic of Korea

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Green Growth Policy

6.3 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP)

6.4 Basic plan for Development, Utilization and Deployment of New and Renewable Energy Technology

6.5 Certification for New and Renewable Energy Facilities

6.6 Home Subsidy Program

6.7 Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS)

6.8 Renewable Energy Certificates

6.9 New Renewable Energy Implementation Plan

6.10 Grid Strengthening for Renewables

6.11 4 GW Solar-Wind Complex

6.12 Guidelines for Solar Projects in Environmentally Protected Areas

6.13 Tax Audit Exemption

6.14 NRE Mandatory Use for Public Buildings

6.15 Soft Loans for New and Renewable Energy

6.16 Memorandum of Understanding between Korean Wind Energy Association and RenewableUK

6.17 Memorandum of Understanding between Equinor ASA and Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC)

6.18 Multi-party Memorandum of Understanding to supply solar Modules

6.19 US Department of Energy and Republic of Korea Announce New Clean Energy Partnership

6.20 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

6.21 Korea Emission Trading Scheme

7 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: OCI Co Ltd

7.2 Company Snapshot: Korea Southern Power Co Ltd

7.3 Company Snapshot: Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd

7.4 Company Snapshot: Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.5 Contact Us

8.6 Disclaimer