Fish Protein Isolate Market Size, Manufacturers and Forecast Research to 2021-2028 by Fortune Business Insights™

Fish Protein Isolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Personal Care Products, Animal Feed) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

The global Fish Protein Isolate Market Size is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to the steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Fish Protein Isolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Personal Care Products, Animal Feed) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028.” Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Housefly Control Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key fish protein isolate market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the fish protein isolate market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Animal Feed

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Europe (U.K, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa, UAE and Rest of ME&A)

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the fish protein isolate market report include

Omega Protein Corporation

Titan Biotech Limited

Costantino & C. s.p.a,

Cooke, Inc

Peterlabs Holdings Barhad

Mukka Sea Food Industries Private Limited

Bio-Oregon Protein Inc.,

Diana Group

TripleNine Group A/S

Siam Industries International

Other

Regional Dynamics:

North America is likely to observe significant growth in the market due to increase in consumption of functional food. The health and wellness trends in the region have mainly driven FPI market growth. According to the International Food Information Council Foundation (FIC) survey in 2017, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population is trying to consume more protein.

Major Table of Content for Fish Protein Isolate Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

