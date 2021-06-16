Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Analysis: Production, Top-Vendors, Sales, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

As per the new research of Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2021 to 2024.

Europe and US occupied the most of the market share no matter in the production or the consumption market. The market share of sales seized by them is 78.84%,But,China and Middle east should also be focused by the investors. Because the potential demand in these countries is huge.The manufactuers in EU and US have advanced technology so they it is easy for them to Seize the market.They have higher price and their product is with high quality. The worl leading manufactures in these countries such as Qinetiq and Halliburton have business all over the world. But the decrease of downstream demand led to the decrease of the price, with the Industry shrinking of oil and gas.The worldwide market for Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% over the next five years, will reach 650 million USD in 2024, from 330 million USD in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) is an acoustic and seismic sensing capability that uses simple fibre optic communications cables as the sensor. The system works by converting a single optical fibre into tens of thousands of individual highly-sensitive vibrational sensors. Using existing or new cables, it can provide low-cost and high-reliability surface crossing and tunnel construction detection, with power and communications services needed only every 80-100 km. The technology has been proven in worldwide security operations at over one hundred locations in a variety of industries including oil and gas pipelines, railways, and high-value facility perimeters. The system reliably detects a variety of border threats with very few nuisance alarms. It can work in concert with existing border surveillance technologies to provide security personnel a new value proposition for fighting trans-border crime.

Top key players in Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market are:

Qinetiq

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Future Fibre

Northrop Grumman

OFS

Fotech

Silixa

Omnisens

Ziebel

CPC

Synet Optics Analysis by Segmentation: Market by Types:

DASI

DASI

DASP Market by Application:

Oil & Gas

Utility

Military

Infrastructure