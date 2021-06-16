Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027 | Johns Manville, Owens Corning, NEG

“

The report titled Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johns Manville, Owens Corning, NEG, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Market Segmentation by Product: 25 g/m2

40 g/m2

90 g/m2

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Plastic Flooring

Wall Covering Materials

Others



The Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Overview

1.1 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Product Overview

1.2 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 25 g/m2

1.2.2 40 g/m2

1.2.3 40 g/m2

1.2.4 90 g/m2

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats by Application

4.1 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Plastic Flooring

4.1.2 Wall Covering Materials

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats by Country

5.1 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats by Country

6.1 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats by Country

8.1 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Business

10.1 Johns Manville

10.1.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Johns Manville Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Johns Manville Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Products Offered

10.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.2 Owens Corning

10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.2.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Owens Corning Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Johns Manville Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Products Offered

10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.3 NEG

10.3.1 NEG Corporation Information

10.3.2 NEG Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NEG Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NEG Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Products Offered

10.3.5 NEG Recent Development

10.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

10.4.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Products Offered

10.4.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Development

10.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

10.5.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Products Offered

10.5.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Development

10.6 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

10.6.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Products Offered

10.6.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Distributors

12.3 Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

