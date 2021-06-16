Antimicrobial Textiles Market Growth Factors, Size Analysis, and Industry Share Estimation to 2027

The global antimicrobial textiles market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Bio-Based Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts and Others), By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Home, Commercial, Medical, Apparel, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other antimicrobial textiles market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Packaged Substation Market Manufacturers include:

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Milliken & Company

Sanitized AG

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

Trevira GmbH

Biocote Limited

UNITIKA LTD.

BASF SE

Microban International, Ltd.

Herculite

Other Players

North America to Continue Dominance Owing to Increasing Awareness About Personal Hygiene

Geographically, North America is holding the largest share in the market attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the spread of various infectious diseases and the importance of personal hygiene. Additionally, the presence of advanced medical and healthcare facilities, coupled with the ongoing advancement in biotechnology will result in the commercialization of new and improved products, thus helping this region continue dominating the market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Antimicrobial Textiles Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Antimicrobial Textiles Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Antimicrobial Textiles Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

