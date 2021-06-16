EPDM Rubber Compound Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | Hexpol Compounding, PHOENIX Compounding, Cooper Standard

“

The report titled Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EPDM Rubber Compound report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPDM Rubber Compound report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPDM Rubber Compound market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hexpol Compounding, PHOENIX Compounding, Cooper Standard, Hutchinson, Polymer-Technik Elbe, AirBoss of America, Chunghe Compounding, KRAIBURG Holding GmbH, Preferred Compounding, American Phoenix, Dyna-Mix, Guanlian, Condor Compounds GmbH, TSRC

Market Segmentation by Product: Suspension Polymerization

Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Wire & Cable

Footwear

The EPDM Rubber Compound Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPDM Rubber Compound market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPDM Rubber Compound market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EPDM Rubber Compound market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EPDM Rubber Compound industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EPDM Rubber Compound market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EPDM Rubber Compound market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EPDM Rubber Compound market?

Table of Contents:

1 EPDM Rubber Compound Market Overview

1.1 EPDM Rubber Compound Product Overview

1.2 EPDM Rubber Compound Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Suspension Polymerization

1.2.2 Solution Polymerization

1.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EPDM Rubber Compound Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EPDM Rubber Compound Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EPDM Rubber Compound Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EPDM Rubber Compound Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EPDM Rubber Compound Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EPDM Rubber Compound Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EPDM Rubber Compound Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EPDM Rubber Compound as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EPDM Rubber Compound Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EPDM Rubber Compound Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 EPDM Rubber Compound Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global EPDM Rubber Compound by Application

4.1 EPDM Rubber Compound Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Building & Construction Industry

4.1.3 Wire & Cable

4.1.4 Footwear

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Compound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America EPDM Rubber Compound by Country

5.1 North America EPDM Rubber Compound Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EPDM Rubber Compound Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound by Country

6.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound by Country

8.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Compound Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EPDM Rubber Compound Business

10.1 Hexpol Compounding

10.1.1 Hexpol Compounding Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hexpol Compounding Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hexpol Compounding EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hexpol Compounding EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.1.5 Hexpol Compounding Recent Development

10.2 PHOENIX Compounding

10.2.1 PHOENIX Compounding Corporation Information

10.2.2 PHOENIX Compounding Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PHOENIX Compounding EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hexpol Compounding EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.2.5 PHOENIX Compounding Recent Development

10.3 Cooper Standard

10.3.1 Cooper Standard Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cooper Standard Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cooper Standard EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Cooper Standard EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.3.5 Cooper Standard Recent Development

10.4 Hutchinson

10.4.1 Hutchinson Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hutchinson Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hutchinson EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hutchinson EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.4.5 Hutchinson Recent Development

10.5 Polymer-Technik Elbe

10.5.1 Polymer-Technik Elbe Corporation Information

10.5.2 Polymer-Technik Elbe Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Polymer-Technik Elbe EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Polymer-Technik Elbe EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.5.5 Polymer-Technik Elbe Recent Development

10.6 AirBoss of America

10.6.1 AirBoss of America Corporation Information

10.6.2 AirBoss of America Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 AirBoss of America EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 AirBoss of America EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.6.5 AirBoss of America Recent Development

10.7 Chunghe Compounding

10.7.1 Chunghe Compounding Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chunghe Compounding Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Chunghe Compounding EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Chunghe Compounding EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.7.5 Chunghe Compounding Recent Development

10.8 KRAIBURG Holding GmbH

10.8.1 KRAIBURG Holding GmbH Corporation Information

10.8.2 KRAIBURG Holding GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 KRAIBURG Holding GmbH EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 KRAIBURG Holding GmbH EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.8.5 KRAIBURG Holding GmbH Recent Development

10.9 Preferred Compounding

10.9.1 Preferred Compounding Corporation Information

10.9.2 Preferred Compounding Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Preferred Compounding EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Preferred Compounding EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.9.5 Preferred Compounding Recent Development

10.10 American Phoenix

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 EPDM Rubber Compound Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 American Phoenix EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 American Phoenix Recent Development

10.11 Dyna-Mix

10.11.1 Dyna-Mix Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dyna-Mix Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Dyna-Mix EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Dyna-Mix EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.11.5 Dyna-Mix Recent Development

10.12 Guanlian

10.12.1 Guanlian Corporation Information

10.12.2 Guanlian Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Guanlian EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Guanlian EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.12.5 Guanlian Recent Development

10.13 Condor Compounds GmbH

10.13.1 Condor Compounds GmbH Corporation Information

10.13.2 Condor Compounds GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Condor Compounds GmbH EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Condor Compounds GmbH EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.13.5 Condor Compounds GmbH Recent Development

10.14 TSRC

10.14.1 TSRC Corporation Information

10.14.2 TSRC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 TSRC EPDM Rubber Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 TSRC EPDM Rubber Compound Products Offered

10.14.5 TSRC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EPDM Rubber Compound Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EPDM Rubber Compound Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EPDM Rubber Compound Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EPDM Rubber Compound Distributors

12.3 EPDM Rubber Compound Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

