Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Hexion, Sbhpp, Allnex Belgium

The report titled Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hexion, Sbhpp, Allnex Belgium, Metadynea International, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Prefere Resins, Plenco, UCP Chemicals AG, Lerg SA, Aica Kogyo

Market Segmentation by Product: Granular Resin

Flaky Resin



Market Segmentation by Application: OSB

CLT

HPL

TFL

Others



The Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Granular Resin

1.2.2 Flaky Resin

1.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives by Application

4.1 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 OSB

4.1.2 CLT

4.1.3 HPL

4.1.4 TFL

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives by Country

5.1 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives by Country

6.1 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives by Country

8.1 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Business

10.1 Hexion

10.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hexion Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hexion Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hexion Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.2 Sbhpp

10.2.1 Sbhpp Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sbhpp Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sbhpp Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hexion Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.2.5 Sbhpp Recent Development

10.3 Allnex Belgium

10.3.1 Allnex Belgium Corporation Information

10.3.2 Allnex Belgium Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Allnex Belgium Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Allnex Belgium Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 Allnex Belgium Recent Development

10.4 Metadynea International

10.4.1 Metadynea International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Metadynea International Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Metadynea International Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Metadynea International Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 Metadynea International Recent Development

10.5 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

10.5.1 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Corporation Information

10.5.2 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Recent Development

10.6 Prefere Resins

10.6.1 Prefere Resins Corporation Information

10.6.2 Prefere Resins Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Prefere Resins Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Prefere Resins Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 Prefere Resins Recent Development

10.7 Plenco

10.7.1 Plenco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Plenco Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Plenco Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Plenco Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 Plenco Recent Development

10.8 UCP Chemicals AG

10.8.1 UCP Chemicals AG Corporation Information

10.8.2 UCP Chemicals AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 UCP Chemicals AG Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 UCP Chemicals AG Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 UCP Chemicals AG Recent Development

10.9 Lerg SA

10.9.1 Lerg SA Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lerg SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lerg SA Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lerg SA Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 Lerg SA Recent Development

10.10 Aica Kogyo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aica Kogyo Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aica Kogyo Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Distributors

12.3 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

